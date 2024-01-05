Tifase Joins Yellow Jackets’ Football Newcomers

THE FLATS – Ayo Tifase (Baltimore, Md./Concordia Prep School) has enrolled at Georgia Tech and joined the Yellow Jackets’ football program. Tifase, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman comes to Tech after two seasons at Atlantic Coast Conference rival Florida State. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Tifase will participate in football activities immediately, including spring practice, and be on the Jackets’ roster for the 2024 season.

AYO TIFASE

DL, r-So., 6-4, 300, Baltimore, Md./Concordia Prep School (Florida State)

Florida State (2022-23): Spent two seasons at Florida State … Saw action in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2023 … Recorded first-career tackle against Syracuse … Redshirted as a true freshman in 2022.

High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Tabbed as the No. 9 player in the state of Maryland and the No. 74 defensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports … Reclassified to the class of 2022, finishing high school a year early … Helped lead Concordia Prep to a 10-2 record and the 2021 Maryland Class B state championship as a junior … Anchored a defensive front that helped hold opponents to just 9.4 points per game during state championship campaign … Concordia Prep played just three games in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but helped the Saints post two shutouts in three contests as a sophomore … Coached by Joe Battaglia … Began prep career at Milford Mill Academy, where he was a member of the wrestling team, before transferring to Concordia Prep.

