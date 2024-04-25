Three Jackets Earn All-ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Three members of the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team, Andres Martin, Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel, have received All-ACC singles and doubles honors as announced by the conference on Thursday.

For the third time in his collegiate career, No. 13 Martin has been named a member of the All-ACC Singles First Team. In total, the senior has now received four conference honors (2021-2024). Martin tallied a 22-3 record during the spring season with eight wins during conference play.

No. 92 Chopra has been selected as a member of the All-ACC Singles Third Team. The senior finished dual match play with an 18-8 singles record, winning 18 matches at the No. 2 position.

Tech’s doubles pair, No. 22 Chopra and McDaniel, has been recognized nationally for most of the spring season. Although the two Jackets did not play the last four matches together, they still recorded a 15-5 record. The duo took down three ranked doubles pairs this spring semester.

