GALLERY: 2024 Atlanta Open

Four Yellow Jackets completed the final iteration of the Atlanta Open this week, taking part in the ATP event. Andres Martin was featured on College Night for the third year in a row. Delayed overnight due to rain, Martin challenged Juncheng Shang, falling in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

Georgia Tech saw a pair of Jackets seek spots in the main draw, competing in qualifying action on Saturday. Incoming Jacket, Nate Bonetto, took on Billy Harris, dropping the decision, 6-4, 6-3, while current assistant coach, Kevin King, fell to J.J. Wolf, 7-6 (3), 7-5. King played his way into the qualifying draw the weeks prior to opening day.

Martin partnered with former teammate Keshav Chopra to represent Georgia Tech in main draw doubles action. The pair, which earned a wild card, faced Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek in first round action. Spanning two days due to rain forcing the match to be suspended, Chopra and Martin dropped a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 decision.