TGW: Stroke of Genius

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word

If you ask Sam Knapp about her summer she’ll probably smile and describe it as “under par.”

That’s a good thing.

The Orlando, Fla., native and junior libero and defensive specialist for Georgia Tech volleyball had a blast learning and talking sports, especially golf, during her summer internship working for NBCUniversal GolfNow.

GolfNow is an Internet resource managed by the Golf Channel. Launched in 2001, GolfNow.com is used by an estimated 2 million golfers, allowing them to find and book tee times on some 8,000 course around the world, connect with other golfers and even find things like equipment-upgrades and instructional websites.

“It used to just be a tee-time business. Now it works with NBC Sports Gold, it does Revolution Golf (RevolutionGolf.com), like different types of services just to help the golf world grow. So it’s connecting older folks that are playing golf with younger folks, it has different ways of connecting people and playing golf together. It offers so many services now.

“It’s grown tremendously,” she added. “There are about five companies that have come to GolfNow and asked them to take over their service side of the business.”

Golf has been an integral part of the Knapp family. Sam’s father, Tom, is executive vice president of partnerships and programming at Golf Channel, where he has worked for 17 years, and she and her two brothers still occasionally go out and play a round.

“Since my dad has always worked for the Golf Channel, we’ve just been around golf forever,” she said. “I live in the Bay Hill community (in Orlando, Fla.). So golf has just always been a part of my life.”

Georgia Tech also is a part of her life and proved helpful in getting her foot in the door as far as interviewing and then in doing the work once hired.

Knapp’s boss was a Georgia Tech alumnus, Jason Feng, a computer science major at Tech and the member care operations manager at GolfNow. Upon meeting him during the interview process, it was clear she would be a perfect fit for the internship.

“We just hit it off,” Knapp recalled. “He knows the grind of Georgia Tech and knew that I would work hard, and that I would figure out how to do the daily functions that he wanted me to do and work with software. So he offered me the internship and it was great.”