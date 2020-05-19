TGW: Sibling Thrivalry!

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word “The road is long

With many a winding turn

That leads us to who knows where?

Who knows where?

But I’m strong

Strong enough to carry him

He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother”

— The Hollies, “He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother” No one knows exactly how college athletics will look once the COVID-19 pandemic plays out. Similarly, no one knows how the student-athletes will look when they come back to campus and try to return to what was “normal” life in the classroom and on the field. While they wait, Georgia Tech football has gone out of its way to stay connected. The staff holds daily virtual position meetings, and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla posts innovative and challenging workouts. But, especially at times like these, no one knows the players better than family members. As the Yellow Jackets prepare for what they hope is the 2020 season, Jalen and Jamal Camp, Ja’Quon and Jamious Griffin and Tre Swilling and Bruce Jordan-Swilling are experiencing the kind of support that can only come from a sibling. The three sets of brothers, which, interestingly, are each composed of players lining up on opposite sides of the ball, are taking advantage of that and making the first step toward playing big or bigger roles for the Jackets. “We push each other a lot,” said junior cornerback Tre Swilling, who is home in New Orleans, with Bruce, a senior who is switching back to running back (the position he played in high school) after playing three years on Tech’s linebacking corps. “If we’re not around each other, that’s when the weirdness will kick in, because I’m used to him always being there and spotting and working out with him. So that part feels normal. It just feels like we’re home for the summer, like an extended summer vacation. “Probably seventh or eighth grade and ninth grade even, until we graduated, we were always trying to figure out a way for us to get better,” he added. “It’s kind of that same nostalgic feeling, as far as we’re chasing something. It brings you closer because you’re with him every day. You see him struggle, you see him fail, you see him succeed. The easiest way to find out about somebody is to be there when there is some adversity and see how they respond.”

Top photo: Tre Swilling (3) returns in 2020 for his redshirt junior campaign after leading Georgia Tech in passes defended (1) and broken up (10).

Bottom photo: Bruce Jordan-Swilling (12) returns in 2020 after a season-ending injury cut 2019 short. In just seven games played, Jordan-Swilling racked up 27 tackles, 3.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks. Senior wide receiver Jalen Camp and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jamal have the biggest age difference among the sets of brothers — a three-year gap that kept them from playing together in high school — but they’re relishing the opportunity to go mano-a-mano as daily training partners at their Cumming, Ga., home, on the way to teaming up on the field in Atlanta. “We’re really competitive,” Jalen said. “I’ve had the upper hand, I would say, since I was in high school up until maybe this past year. He’s starting to slowly get to me, which is disappointing. But he is a D-lineman. My dad always tells me, ‘You’ve got to know, he is a D-lineman, you’re a receiver.’ I’m not trying to hear any of that because I’m still ‘Big Bro.’” “I am trying to catch him,” admitted Jamal, with a laugh. “For some reason, I can catch him on strength, but then whenever we wrestle, he has that ‘big brother strength.’ I don’t understand it, but it’s cool.”

Jamal Camp (50) will enter 2020 as a redshirt freshman after redshirting in 2019, cutting his teeth with the defensive line and learning under defensive line coach/defensive recruiting coordinator Larry Knight. Jamal is perfectly fine following Jalen when it comes to how he handles himself. “I always try to follow his footsteps,” Jamal said. “He always leads by example. It’s definitely a blessing to work with him and have him to show me the ropes and show me what to do and what not to do. He definitely pushes me. We push each other, though. To have a brother in the house, we know how to stay focused, we give ideas to each and gain ideas from each other. We feed off of each other, so that works tremendously.” Completing the trio of brothers are Ja’Quon and Jamious Griffin. Each looks to improve on the contributions they made last year — Ja’Quon, a sophomore defensive lineman, had 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among his 14 tackles (six solo), as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 11 games, while running back Jamious got his feet wet as a true freshman, carrying 37 times for 125 yards, making two catches for 11, and even notching a tackle in nine contests. They’re home in Rome, Ga. and working out at The Goat Factory, where the motto is “Why settle for ‘good’ when being ‘GREAT’ is an option.” Jamious has posted some of his workout videos on his Facebook page.

Top photo: Ja’Quon Griffin (92) will enter 2020 as a redshirt sophomore after a breakout 2019 season. He appeared in 11 games last year, amassing 14 tackles, 3.0 for loss and 2.5 sacks, but saved his best for his fumble recovery in the endzone at Miami (Fla.) en route to the thrilling road victory.

Bottom photo: Jamious Griffin (22) will enter 2020 looking for more after finishing second among running backs in total rushing yardage, gaining 125 yards on 37 carries in just seven games. The Camps also have the luxury of a gym in which to work out together and the added advantage of it being owned by their father, Richard, who played college football at West Georgia and is a certified trainer. “My dad is really good at it. I get my money’s worth every day I go in there,” said Jalen. “We train with each other every day — Monday, Wednesday, Friday in the weight room, me and (Jamal) bench pressing together, all that kind of stuff — on Tuesday and Thursday, he’ll be out there on the field working on his technique, while I’m doing my drills.” “It’s definitely a huge advantage. We’re blessed to have a dad that owns a gym and have access to one when others don’t,” said Jamal. “We can go there to get our mind off of things, we can go there to get better, we can go there to work.” The Swillings didn’t have a gym, so they created a make-shift one in a somewhat unusual place. “We’ve had a little small bench and different things at my home. My older brother actually moved them to my mom’s daycare, so we’ve been in there,” Tre said. “No A/C. There are no mirrors in there; you can’t watch yourself in the mirror. It’s not super-duper nice, there’s nothing glorified. It kind of brings you back down and humbles you a little bit. It makes you appreciative of when you do go to school and you have those things. It just kind of feels real.” That ability to adjust paid dividends when he had to travel to Atlanta to clear out the apartment he lived in this past academic year. “I had to get creative and do extra running and put stuff in a backpack and do workouts with bands in my living room, do abs,” he recalled. “I had one of my little cousins with us and put him on my back and was doing pushups — he weighed about 45-50 pounds. So we had to use what we could at the time, given the circumstances. There were no gyms open, I didn’t have anything in my apartment so it was ‘use anything we could.’ It was just like we’d see our strength coach Lew Caralla do. He’s doing these videos, he has this backpack on, he has a baby on his back or something. He’s getting creative so it all kind of trickles down and it’s helped us be more creative and competitive throughout the whole process.”