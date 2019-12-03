TGW: ATL-evator Going Up

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word The Flowers Invention Studio is one of the places where Georgia Tech students and the professors that guide them work, quietly and for long hours, doing things that change the world. Head football coach Geoff Collins might consider renaming the John and Mary Brock Football Facility and the Hugh S. Spruill Strength and Conditioning Center “re-invention studios,” as that’s where Georgia Tech football student-athletes and the coaches and staff that guide them have worked for long hours (although often never quietly) creating a new culture and doing things inside that will change the Yellow Jacket football world. The former has already begun. The latter is not far off. Judging the historic transformation of Georgia Tech’s football season based on just one season is short-sighted at best. Just ask anyone who’s ever invented anything — inside Flowers or anywhere else — and they’ll tell you that achieving success is a process. Following a proven formula works, and Collins’ formula is proven. “Obviously, I’m very upset about the loss. I’m extremely devastated by having to say goodbye to those seniors,” Collins said after last Saturday’s season finale. “But I’m extremely optimistic of the team that come Jan. 5, when we have our first team meeting, [everyone] is going to be in that room with the right attitude, the right mindset and has had all of these cumulative experiences together on how to play big-time ball and how to push us over the edge. “I know the future is bright and all the things that we’ve learned together cumulatively in the first year are going to set us up for unbelievable success,” he continued. “The freshmen and sophomores that are dominating the amount of rushing yards, the amount of passing yards, the amount of receiving yards, the returning players that are back that had all the tackles and tackles-for-loss and sacks and turnovers, they’re returning.” Defensively, it’s 92 percent of the team’s stops, 93 percent of the tackles for loss, 95 percent of the sacks and 94 percent of the takeaways that return in 2020. It led to breakthroughs and monster games like the one redshirt freshman safety Jaylon King had when forced into action against Georgia with the injury to Tariq Carpenter (a career-best six tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break-up and recovery of a surprise onside kick in the second quarter), or the one true freshman redshirt freshman Jordan Domineck had the game before against NC State (10 tackles, 1.5 for loss), an effort that earned him ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week. “Getting out there, I realized communication on the field is key,” King (below) said. “We are really young on both sides of the ball. Transitioning defense as well as offense, and just the amount of effort and passion this team has even with all the adversity that we faced, I feel very confident from the fight that this team faced that we will go into next season with a better mindset and more outcomes that result in wins.”

Junior linebacker David Curry what fight he saw out of a defense that only had two seniors on the entire roster (DB Christian Campbell and DL Brentavious Glanton), featured eight freshmen and sophomores in its starting lineup against Georgia and still played valiantly against the fourth-ranked Bulldogs, going into the half trailing just 17-7. “That’s very encouraging to me, [particularly] how well we stopped the run today, especially in the first half,” said Curry after the finale. “Coach has just taught us that no matter what situation, to just go as hard as you can. No matter the circumstances, just keep on attacking. I think that the team, has really worked on that and we have gotten a lot better at that. No matter the circumstances we came to fight every single snap.” Offensively, underclassman production proved as even more profound, as 100 percent of the team’s passing yards, 99.9 percent of its rushing yards, 88 percent of its receiving yards and 93 percent of its scoring come back in ’20. Redshirt freshman quarterback James Graham, who didn’t start until Week 5, came on strong. He put up three of the program’s top seven games for completions over the past 11 years and three of the Jackets’ top four games for TDs thrown (3) since 2016. His top target, true freshman Ahmarean Brown, ranks second in the FBS amongst freshmen for TD catches (7) and tied Calvin Johnson’s Georgia Tech record for touchdown receptions by a true freshman. Malachi Carter (below), Adonicas Sanders and converted quarterback Tobias Oliver, all sophomores, also showed good chemistry with Graham. Sophomore running back Jordan Mason, who ran for 899 punishing yards and seven TDs, was named third-team all-ACC.