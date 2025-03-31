Tech Welcomes Georgia Southern for Midweek Clash at Mewborn

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (21-14, 7-5 ACC) will begin the week hosting Georgia Southern (23-13, 7-2 Sun Belt) on Tuesday under the lights at Mewborn Field before resuming ACC play later in the week against Syracuse.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (21-14, 7-5 ACC) vs. Georgia Southern (23-13, 7-2 Sun Belt); Tech leads the series 56-14

– Tuesday, April 1 | 5 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

TV

Tech’s midweek contest against Georgia Southern is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available for fans in the McCamish lot. The McCamish lot will be open one hour prior to first pitch.

PROMOTIONS

Tech softball is set to throw it back to the 90’s on Tuesday, including a white 90’s T-shirt giveaway to the first 100 Tech students in attendance.

Georgia Tech’s baseball and softball programs will be holding a food drive as a part of Georgia Tech Athletics’ 404 Day community initiative. Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food and hygiene products to GT baseball’s game against Clemson on March 30th and GT softball’s game against Syracuse on April 4th.

Storylines

Tech most recently went 2-2 last week after defeating No. 15 Oklahoma State on Thursday and Penn State in five innings on Saturday.

Tech’s 6-4 victory on Thursday was its third win against a top-25 opponent this season and its first win against a top-15 team this season.

The last time Georgia Tech softball had three-ranked wins in a single season was in 2015 when the jackets downed No. 20 Nebraska 11-2 and 10-2 as well as beat No. 22 Texas A&M, 5-4.

The Jackets’ third top-25 win marks the most top-25 wins in a single season under head coach Aileen Morales and is now the highest ranked home win under the direction of coach Morales, surpassing the previous highest ranked home win earned in the 2023 season against No. 18 Auburn (2-1).

Coach Morales now holds nine ranked wins coaching at Georgia Tech, four of which are against top-15 opponents (No. 11 Kentucky; No. 15 Virginia Tech, twice; No. 15 OSU).

Thursday’s win is the highest ranked win at Mewborn Field since Tech defeated No. 8 Georgia, 2-0, in the 2012 season which was one of six ranked victories.

The Jackets 10-0 win on Saturday over the Nittany Lions saw three Jackets record home runs, eight score at least one run, and Sophia Voyles record her ninth win of the season.

Freshman Alyssa Willer continues to lead the Jackets in batting average (.385), slugging percentage (.692), and on base percentage (.522).

Sophomore Gracyn Tucker has been one of the most dangerous Jackets this season with 27 runs, 34 hits, five doubles, 10 home runs, 34 RBI, and 69 total bases.

In her ninth win of the season, Voyles threw 79 total pitches, 51 of which were strikes, giving her nearly a 65% strike percentage, to earn her fourth shutout.

Voyles leads the pitching staff with a 2.13 ERA, 15 game starts, four complete games, four shutouts, 79.0 innings pitched, and 94 strikeouts.

Norton is just behind Voyles in stats this season with a 2.80 ERA, 50.0 innings pitched, 48 strikeouts and holding batters to a .242 batting average.

Sydnie Watts continues to be a starting option in the circle for the Jackets this season with nine game starts out of 12 total appearances.

The freshman continues to hold a spotless 2-0 record on the season after pitching a total 29.1 innings and recording 27 strikeouts.

Tech leads the overall series against Georgia Southern 56-14.

The Jackets enter Tuesday’s contest on an eight-game win streak against the Eagles, with their last loss being in the 2009 season (6-5). The 2009 loss snapped a 13-game win streak.

Four of Tech’s most recent six games against Georgia Southern have seen run rule finishes (11-3 in five innings, 12-4 in six innings, 10-0 in five innings, 13-0 in five innings).

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tech softball’s remaining home games at Mewborn Field!

Single Game Tickets:

Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.