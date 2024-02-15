Tech Way Football Autograph Session Set for Prior to Saturday’s Basketball Game

THE FLATS – A select group of top Georgia Tech football student-athletes will host an exclusive autograph session for members of The Tech Way prior to Saturday’s men’s basketball game versus Syracuse. The autograph session will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Byers Tennis Complex, which is within steps of McCamish Pavilion, where Georgia Tech men’s basketball tips off against the Orange at 5:30 p.m.

Tech football student-athletes that will participate in Saturday’s autograph session include DL Zeek Biggers, PK Aidan Birr, DB LaMiles Brooks, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, DL Horace Lockett, DB Clayton Powell-Lee, WR Malik Rutherford and WR Eric Singleton, Jr. Tech Way members are invited to bring up to two family members to meet, take pictures and get autographs from their favorite Yellow Jackets.

Saturday’s event is open only to current members of The Tech Way. To become a Tech Way member, click HERE.

The Tech Way

The Tech Way leverages the collective power of alumni and fans to equip Georgia Tech student-athletes with the tools and resources necessary for them to excel both during and beyond their time in Atlanta. More importantly, The Tech Way seeks to help student-athletes maximize their name, image and likeness opportunities the right way, without ever compromising the values of the Institute and the legacy of those who have donned the White and Gold in the past.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

