Tech Travels to Birmingham for Samford Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball will hit the road for the first time this season, travelling to Birmingham, Ala. to face No. 13 Kentucky, DePaul and Samford, from Feb. 21-23.

Series Schedule (*all times Eastern)

Friday, February 21 @ 11 a.m. vs. DePaul

Watch | Live Stats

Friday, February 21 @ 1:30 p.m. vs. No. 13 Kentucky

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, February 22 @ 1:30 p.m. vs. No. 13 Kentucky

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, February 22 @ 6:30 p.m. at Samford

Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, February 23 @ 2:30 p.m. at Samford

Watch | Live Stats

TV

All Georgia Tech games this weekend will be broadcast live on ESPN 3

Storylines

Georgia Tech visits Birmingham, Ala. for the first time since 2002.

Tech ranks third in the ACC with 16 doubles this season.

Freshman Emma Kauf is tied for fourth in the ACC with three home runs and third with five stolen bases, and leads the team in batting average (.370) slugging (.778) home runs (3), and stolen bases (5).

is tied for fourth in the ACC with three home runs and third with five stolen bases, and leads the team in batting average (.370) slugging (.778) home runs (3), and stolen bases (5). Tech went 2-2 against Nebraska and Iowa in last weekend’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

These will be tech’s first road games of the season.

Series Notes

The all-time series between Georgia Tech and DePaul is tied, 4-4. The teams last met in 2018 and split the two games.

Georgia Tech and Kentucky are meeting for the first time since 2010. Tech has won two of three in the all-time series. The Jackets defeated the Wildcats 6-3 on March 6, 2010 in Woodstock, Ga.

This weekend marks the 68th and 69th time Georgia Tech and Samford have faced off, with Tech leading the all-time series, 43-24. The Jackets have won the last eight meetings, and nine of the last 10. The teams last met in 2017 in Atlanta, but this is the first game in Birmingham, Ala. since 2002.

