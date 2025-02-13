Tech Takes to the Road for the Snowman Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (4-1) prepares for its first road games of the season as the Jackets take on Southern Illinois, Bradley, North Texas, and Mississippi State in the Snowman Classic. The Jackets will take the trip to Starkville, Miss. after a strong showing in the annual Buzz Classic which featured two home runs and three walk off wins.

Tournament Schedule

Friday, Feb. 14

Game 1: Georgia Tech vs. Southern Illinois | 12:30 pm | Live Stats

Game 2: Georgia Tech vs. Bradley | 8 pm | Live Stats

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 3: Georgia Tech vs. Bradley | 3 pm | Live Stats

Sunday, Feb. 16

Game 4: Georgia Tech vs. North Texas | 12:30 pm | Live Stats

Game 5: Georgia Tech vs. No. 19 Mississippi State | 3 pm | Live Stats | Watch

TV

Georgia Tech vs. No. 19 Mississippi State – 3 p.m. – SEC Network+– Watch

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets won three of their four wins in walk off fashion (1-0 vs. Belmont, Feb. 7; 3-2 vs. WKU, Feb. 8; 2-1 vs. EKU, Feb. 8)

Transfer Addison Leschber hits Tech’s first homerun of the season to tie Saturday’s game against EKU before Edgmon’s single to right center secured the win.

Third baseman Gracyn Tucker slammed her first homerun of the season over the left field wall to give Tech a 3-1 lead against the Hilltoppers.

Tucker joins Jayden Gailey, Grace Connelly, and Eliana Gottlieb in the multi-hit game club with her three hits against WKU.

Jayden Gailey leads the Jackets’ offense with a .400 batting average, three runs, six hits, two doubles, and two RBI.

Tucker and Gailey both also have recorded one multi-RBI game respectively after opening weekend.

Gailey, Connelly, and Gottlieb all boast above a 1.00 hit/game average.

The Yellow Jackets pitching staff shared the love at the Buzz Classic with seven Jackets seeing time in the circle.

Sophia Voyles led the pitchers with eight strikeouts in 11.0 innings pitched.

Sophomore Makayla Coffield made three appearances in the circle over the weekend and came in clutch for the Jackets, recording six strikeouts across 6.0 innings pitch. Coffield begins the season with a 0.00 ERA and a 2-0 record.

Freshman Camden Anders made her first career start at the Buzz Classic against WKU on Sunday and recorded three strikeouts in her 2.1 innings pitched while freshman Maddie Furniss made her first appearance against WKU on Saturday, pitching 1.1 innings.

Series Notes

Despite trailing the overall series 3-4 against Southern Illinois, Tech holds two wins in its most recent meetings with the Salukis (5-2, 6-1), both of which were played in Starkville, Miss. in the 2022 season.

Tech is 1-1 overall against Bradley with both games being played at neutral venues. The Yellow Jackets lead the overall series eight runs to three and won their most recent contest 8-0 in five innings back in the 2003 season.

The Yellow Jackets trail 1-2 against the Mean Green of North Texas, with their most recent win being an 8-4 finish in the 2016 season. In neutral territory, Tech sits 1-1.

Tech’s Sunday meeting against Mississippi State will be their first ranked opponent of the season. The most recent ranked opponent for Tech was against No. 12 Florida State in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

Against Mississippi State, Tech trails 4-12 with a 2-8 record in the Bulldogs’ home venue. In the 2022 season, Tech went 1-1 against Mississippi state with 4-1 win most recently.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.