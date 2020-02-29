Tech Takes One of Two over Penn State

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

THE FLATS – Freshman Blake Neleman threw a career-high 12 strikeouts and freshman Caroline Davis hit her first career home run as Georgia Tech took one out of two against Penn State in a doubleheader, Saturday at Mewborn Field.

Game 1

Georgia Tech 3, Penn State 2

How it Happened: Neleman was lights out again, striking out five of the first six batters she faced on her way to a career-high 12 strikeouts. She allowed two runs with just one of them earned, on just two hits. Meanwhile, Penn State starter Bailey Parshall held Tech scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when freshman Caroline Davis hit a three-run home run, her first of her collegiate career, to give Georgia Tech the lead. Morgan Bruce came in the top of the seventh and earned her first save of the season to seal the win. Davis went 1-for-2 with three batted in, and Tricia Awald and Crosby Huckabay each went 1-for-2 at the plate.

Game 2

Penn State 5, Georgia Tech 3 (10)

How it Happened: Freshman Emma Kauf hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give the Jackets an early lead. Davis’ bat stayed hot as she led off the third with a double and then came around to score to put Tech up 2-0. The Nittany Lions tied the game in the fourth and jumped ahead in the sixth, before Huckabay hit a two-out solo home run to tie the game at three in the bottom of the inning. The teams battled into extra innings until the tenth when Penn State’s Destiny Weber hit a two-run home run to seal the game. Davis was 2-for-3, Bailee Zeitler went 2-for-4, while Huckabay, Kauf and Breanna Roper each drove in runs for Georgia Tech.

The I-75 Challenge concludes tomorrow against Rider, at 1 p.m.at Mewborn Field. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Game Notes

Freshman Blake Neleman set a new career high with 12 strikeouts in Tech’s win on Saturday. She allowed just one earned run on two hits and now has a team-leading five wins.

set a new career high with 12 strikeouts in Tech’s win on Saturday. She allowed just one earned run on two hits and now has a team-leading five wins. Freshman Caroline Davis , starting just her second and third games of the season, went a combined 3-for-5 at the plate, including her first career home run and three runs batted in.

, starting just her second and third games of the season, went a combined 3-for-5 at the plate, including her first career home run and three runs batted in. Freshman Emma Kauf hit her team-leading fifth home run of the season.

hit her team-leading fifth home run of the season. Morgan Bruce earned her first save of the season after pitching a perfect seventh in game one.

Multimedia

T1 | Neleman strikes out the side in the first! Due up – Roper, Kauf, Stanford GT – 0, PSU – 0 pic.twitter.com/4Mw9DtTmyi — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 29, 2020

Mid 5 | A career-high 1️⃣1️⃣ strikeouts and counting for Neleman! Due up – Awald, Cowden, Huckabay GT – 0, PSU – 1 pic.twitter.com/1hlOPLlh9m — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 29, 2020

Caroline Davis hits her first collegiate home run

Emma Kauf hits a home run in the first

End 3 | Davis doubles and comes around to score as the Jackets add on in the third! GT – 2, PSU – 0 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 29, 2020

Crosby Huckabay tied the game with a home run