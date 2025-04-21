Tech Takes on No. 23 Georgia in Final Midweek Contest of the Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-17, 10-8 ACC) will play its final midweek contest of the season at Mewborn Field against the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (28-17, 6-14 SEC) on Tuesday night.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (26-17, 10-8 ACC) vs. No. 23 Georgia (28-17, 6-14 SEC); Tech trails the series 35-11

-Tuesday, April 22 | 8 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

TV

Tech’s ranked midweek contest is set to be streamed on ACCN.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will only be available in the E66 Family Housing parking deck. The parking deck will be open for parking two hours prior to the first pitch.

PROMOTIONS

The first 250 fans at Mewborn Field on Tuesday night will receive a navy Tech script shirt.

Storylines

Going into the final week of the regular season, Tech sits 26-17 overall, 10-8 in conference play which has the team ranked eighth in the ACC Standings.

Tuesday night’s contest against No. 23 Georgia will be Tech’s eighth matchup against a ranked opponent this season.

After already recording three wins against ranked opponents this season, Tech has the potential to record the most ranked wins in a single season since the 2012 season, which saw six ranked victories.

The three ranked wins are the most Mewborn Field has seen in a single season since the 2009 season which saw five.

Addison Leschber has found her stride in the recent weeks, with her most recent performances totaling five runs, eight hits, one double, one home run, three RBI, two stolen bases, and 12 total bases, good for a .517 batting average, .647 on base percentage, and .857 slugging percentage.

Eliana Gottlieb joins Leschber in the late season efforts as she stacked three runs, four hits, two doubles, one home run, six RBI, and nine total bases against North Carolina

Prior to Tech’s most recent ACC series, Gottlieb recorded her third home run of the season and tied her season high for RBI (4) against Jacksonville state. Her five hits in the midweek contest were the most recorded by a Jacket in a single game this season.

Sophia Voyles was Tech’s primary arm in their most recent contests, pitching a combined 15.0 innings after making three game starts. Voyles latest showing included 16 total strikeouts as well threw her fifth complete game of the season.

Kinsey Norton most recently collected her fifth against Jacksonville State and sits just two saves away from claiming the program record for saves in a single season (7).

Going into the final week of the regular season, freshman Alyssa Willer remains at the top of Tech’s stats with a .369 batting average, .504 on base percentage, .655 slugging percentage, and 1.000 fielding percentage.

Gracyn Tucker also helps lead Tech’s offensive efforts with a team high 32 runs, 42 hits, 11 home runs, 39 RBI, and 80 total bases.

In the overall series against the Bulldogs, the Yellow Jackets trail 35-11 and sit with a 6-17 record at Mewborn Field.

Tech’s most recent win against Georgia was a 12-3 five inning victory in Athens, Ga. During the 2022 season.

The Jackets most recent home win against the Bulldogs was during the 2012 season (2-0).

