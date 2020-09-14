Open search form
Open mobile menu

Tech-Syracuse to Kick Off at Noon

By ACC Communications

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 26
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC
Louisville at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon, RSN (In Atlanta: Fox Sports South)
Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN
Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NC State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
September 15, 2020 Tech Readies for Home Opener against UCF

Georgia Tech looks to carry momentum in lone non-conference matchup on ABC

Tech Readies for Home Opener against UCF
September 15, 2020 Ryans Named National Defensive Player of the Week

Sophomore defensive end earns weekly FWAA’s Bronko Nagurski award

Ryans Named National Defensive Player of the Week
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets