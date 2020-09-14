Tech-Syracuse to Kick Off at Noon

By ACC Communications
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 26
Saturday, Sept. 26
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC
Louisville at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon, RSN (In Atlanta: Fox Sports South)
Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN
Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NC State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network