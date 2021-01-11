Tech Student-Athletes Excel Academically During Fall Semester

THE FLATS – Despite the continued challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech student-athletes continued to excel academically during the recently completed fall semester.

Most notably, Georgia Tech’s 424 student-athletes (a record number) posted a 3.10 grade point average for the fall semester. It marked the fifth-straight semester and the seventh time in the last 11 semesters that Tech student-athletes have compiled a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Sixty-four percent of the Yellow Jackets’ 424 student-athletes earned an individual GPA of 3.0 or higher. Tech’s first-year student-athletes were especially impressive in the classroom, compiling a 3.20 GPA as a class during the fall semester.

Ten of the Yellow Jackets’ 13* sports programs recorded a team GPA of 3.0 or higher, led by swimming and diving’s 3.60 on the women’s side and baseball’s 3.42 on the men’s side. Women’s swimming and diving posted the department’s highest team GPA for the fifth time in the last six semesters, while baseball led Tech’s men’s teams in GPA for the first time ever. Both teams’ GPAs were program records, as was men’s cross country/track and field’s 3.30.

“I’m very proud of our student-athletes and their continued academic success,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “The challenges of being a college student in the midst of a once-in-a-century global pandemic are greater than most of us could ever imagine, but our student-athletes met the challenges head-on while also making great personal sacrifices to continue to develop and compete athletically, as well as being leaders on our campus and in our community. Their success is a monumental achievement that we should all be very proud of.”

“I’d also like to thank our Institute leadership, faculty, coaches and athletic staff — especially our world-class academic staff — for everything they have done to help our student-athletes achieve academic success,” Stansbury continued. “It truly is a team effort and we have one of the best teams in the nation here at Georgia Tech.”

Georgia Tech matched an all-time high with an 89% Graduation Success Rate in the latest figures released by the NCAA in November. Eighty percent of Tech student-athletes are pursuing majors in business, engineering or sciences.

* cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field are compiled as one sport for academic recording purposes

