Tech Splits Doubleheader with Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (9-17) came away with a split in a doubleheader against Notre Dame on Saturday, scoring in each of the last four innings to hang on for an 8-7 win in game one before falling 9-1 in game two. Sophomore utility player Emma Kauf led the way at the plate for the Jackets through both games, finishing the day 4-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored.

Game One: Notre Dame knocked a solo shot in the opening frame to get the scoring started in game one. The Fighting Irish added two more runs to their lead in the top of the third, scoring on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly. Georgia Tech took one back in the bottom half as Kauf pushed an RBI single to left field, scoring senior utility player Breanna Roper to cut the Irish lead to 3-1. The Yellow Jackets broke through in the fourth, tallying four runs to take the lead. Senior first baseman Tricia Awald singled up the middle to score the first two in freshman infielder Mallorie Black and sophomore infielder Caroline Davis. Kauf followed up with a single of her own to plate Roper, and senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay later put the ball in play to score Awald and give the Jackets a 5-3 lead. Notre Dame knotted things up in the fifth, picking up an RBI on a double and scoring on an error. Georgia Tech answered once again in the bottom half with an RBI single from senior outfielder Cameron Stanford, scoring freshman infielder Jin Sileo. In the bottom of the sixth, Huckabay gave the Yellow Jackets insurance with a two-run bomb, increasing the Tech lead to 8-5. Notre Dame made things interesting in the top of the seventh with a two-run homerun of its own, but Georgia Tech would close it out soon after for the 8-7 win.

Game Two: The Fighting Irish struck first again in game two, lacing a two-run homerun in the top of the first. Notre Dame kept it going at the dish in the second, hitting a two-run dinger followed by a three-run longball to put the Irish up 7-0. Georgia Tech got one back in the bottom of the third as an RBI single by Kauf scored Stanford. The Fighting Irish delivered the final blows in the top of the fifth with a pair of solo shots, finishing things off in the bottom of the frame for the 9-1 win in five innings.

Huckabay’s two-run longball marked her seventh on the season and 30 th of her career.

of her career. Kauf’s strong day at the plate resulted in a 4-for-6 day with three RBI and a run scored.

Junior right-hander Palmer Pinholster and senior lefty Madison McPherson each earned starts in the circle.

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will wrap up the series on Sunday at noon. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

