Tech Softball Series Against Syracuse Schedule Change

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday, Georgia Tech softball (22-14, 7-5 ACC) has altered its weekend series with Syracuse (21-13, 2-10 ACC).

The Jackets will now take on the Orange in a double header on Friday with game one starting at 3 p.m. and game two following approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Saturday’s 6 p.m. game will close out the series.

Adjusted Schedule

– Friday, April 4 | 3 p.m.

– Friday, April 4 | 30 minutes after game one

– Saturday, April 5 | 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech softball will remain at Mewborn Field to return to ACC play, hosting the Orange of Syracuse in a three-game series April 4-5. Following the series against Syracuse, Tech will head back out on the road for a seven-game road stand that will cap the Jackets away games for the 2025 season.

