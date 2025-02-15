Tech Softball Pulls Off Comeback Win in Rematch Against Bradley

STARKVILLE, MISS. – Georgia Tech softball (7-1) continued its winning ways after pulling off a 4-3 comeback win in Saturday’s rematch against Bradley (2-7). Sophia Voyles earned her second win of the season after throwing a career-high 10 strikeouts while Kinsey Norton earned the first save of the season for the Tech pitching staff. Offensively six Jackets recorded hits, with Jayden Gailey leading the pack with three.

QUICK HITS

Gracyn Tucker scored the game tying run in the seventh inning to give the Jackets a chance to take the lead with her second home run of the season.

Tucker is so far the only Yellow Jacket with multiple home runs this season. Addison Leschber sits with one which was recorded during the Buzz Classic.

Grace Connelly led the squad in RBIs with two, the first which got Tech on the board and the last which gave Tech a one run lead.

Voyles made her third appearance of the season as she relieved Jaidyn Studebaker, who made her second start, after 0.1 innings pitched.

Norton made her third appearance of the season, relieving Voyles for the final 1.0 innings of the game and throwing three strikes.

The Yellow Jackets currently hold a .328 batting average when runners are on base and hold a .417 batting average when the bases are loaded.

Saturday’s game against Bradley was Gailey’s fifth multi-hit game of the season.

Connelly extends both her hitting streak (7) and her reached base streak (8) after Saturday’s performance which saw Connelly finish with one hit, one sacrificed fly, and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Bradley got on the board first in Saturday’s game after a double to center field brought two runs in for the Braves.

Connelly was able to pick up Tech’s offense as her single to right field advanced Gailey from second, all the way home with the help of the Bradley right fielder error.

Both teams went scoreless through the fourth and fifth as Tech continued to try to get their bats hot while keeping five Braves left on base.

Tucker led off in the top of the sixth and gave life to the Yellow Jackets dugout as she slammed a solo home run over left center.

Bradley responded with one run in the bottom of the inning as the runner on third advanced off a single through the right side.

With two on and no outs, Emma Simon scored her third run of the season to tie the game as she reached home off Gailey’s single to left field. Vukadinovich scored the game winning run off Connelly’s first sacrificed fly of the season.

Tech held the Braves to a .192 overall batting average while also batting .400 with runners on, .375 with runners in scoring position, and .429 leading off.

UP NEXT

Tech will remain in Starkville, Miss. to finish the Snowman Tournament on Sunday starting with North Texas at 12:30 p.m. and finishing with No. 19 Mississippi State at 3 p.m. The game against Mississippi State is set to be streamed on SECN+.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.