Tech Softball Hosts I-75 Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will host Iowa State, Penn State and Rider this weekend, as part of the I-75 Challenge, Feb. 28-March 1 at Mewborn Field.

Schedule

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

1 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs Iowa State

Watch | Live Stats

3 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs Iowa State

Watch | Live Stats

SATURDAY, FEB. 29

1 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs Penn State

Watch | Live Stats

3 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs Penn State

Watch | Live Stats

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

1 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs. Rider

Watch | Live Stats

TV

Every game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra

Storylines

Georgia Tech enters the weekend having won three if its last four games, including a win over then No. 11/13 Kentucky.

The Jackets’ win over Kentucky was their first over a ranked opponent since 2015

Tech swept last season’s I-75 Challenge, going 4-0 against Fordham and Hofstra.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 2-1 win at home over Kennesaw State on Wednesday. Breanna Roper hit a go-ahead two-run home run and Blake Neleman earned a complete game win with seven strikeouts while not allowing an earned run.

Series Notes

This is just the fifth meeting between Georgia Tech and Iowa State, and the first in Atlanta. The Cyclones swept the three-game set last season in Ames. Tech’s last win came in 2004, in Marietta, Ga.

This is the seventh match up with Penn State, with the Jackets trailing the series, 4-2. It’s the first meeting since 2017. Tech’s last win over the Nittany Lions came in 2011.

This will be the first ever meeting between Georgia Tech and Rider.

Parking

Fri: McCamish, Fowler St. or Family Housing

Sat: Family Housing ONLY

Sun: McCamish, Fowler St. or Family Housing

**Georgia Tech will be impacted by miles 10 and 11 of the Atlanta Publix Marathon this Sunday from approximately 7:50am-2pm. Affected roads include Techwood from 5th street to North Avenue, North avenue to Tech Parkway to Ferst Drive.

Course Map

Promotions

Friday at 1 p.m. is Chocolate Milk day where the first 250 fans will receive bottle-opener coasters. Friday at 3 PM is our #BeGold Day! Help us gold-out the Mew against Iowa State. First 100 students will receive a free gold Adidas Shirt.

Sunday the Jackets are back in action against Rider to close out the I-75 Challenge! Don’t miss the first Youth Day of the year where the first 100 kids will receive a free Georgia Tech Softball drawstring bags. Also all children 12 can play catch on the field post-game!

All of Georgia Tech’s home games will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

