Tech Softball Hires Megan Hill

“We are very excited to be adding Megan to our staff,” Morales said. “She had an excellent playing career and has proven herself to be an even better coach over the last decade. Her experience and reputation as a recruiter is second-to-none. We’re looking forward to the impact her passion and knowledge will bring to our program.”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball head coach Aileen Morales has announced the hiring of Megan Hill as the program’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Hill comes to The Flats after helping lead Campbell to back-to-back regular season conference titles and its first 40-win season in 15 years.

Hill joins the Yellow Jackets following two seasons at Campbell, where she helped lead the Camels to back-to-back regular season conference titles and an NCAA Regional in 2023. She was a major factor in helping Campbell claim Coastal Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year, Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year accolades.

Prior to joining Campbell, Hill spent the 2022 season as an assistant at Kennesaw State following three seasons at Radford (2019-21). She has also made coaching stops at East Central Mississippi Community College (2018), Georgia Southern (2017) and West Georgia (2015-16).

In her collegiate playing days, Hill was a standout outfielder for the University of Southern Mississippi (2007-2010), where she still holds several records, including the most HRs, 3Bs, hits, RBIs, runs, TBs, BBs, and OBP over a career. She earned C-USA’s newcomer of the year, second team all-conference three times, first team all-conference once, and Southern Miss student-athlete of the year her senior year. She graduated with a B.S. in Exercise Science in 2010.

She received her Master of Art in teaching degree at the University of West Georgia where she worked with the Wolves’ outfielders and also had a helped with hitting and base running instruction. She also served as a graduate assistant for strength & conditioning.

Prior to her time at West Georgia, Hill was an assistant coach at Oak Grove High School as well as Petal High School, both in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. At both stops she helped oversee the offense as well as developed the outfielders. At Oak Grove, she was instrumental in guiding the team to the 2013 district championship as well as the AAAAAA South State Championship and the overall AAAAAA state crown. In 2011 at Petal HS, she helped guide the team to the district championship as well as the AAAAAA South State Championship. Petal finished the 2011 campaign as the state runner-up.

Hill is a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and holds a degree in exercise science from Southern Miss as well as a Master of Arts in teaching from the University of West Georgia.

