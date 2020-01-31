Tech Softball Gearing Up for Opening Day

The Flats – Georgia Tech softball opens the 2020 season at Mewborn Field, hosting the 21 st Buzz Classic Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 6-9. The Jackets will host preseason No. 1 Washington, Furman, Ohio and University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Head Coach Aileen Morales enters her third season at Georgia Tech

Senior Morgan Bruce discusses what she worked on in the off season and why she is looking forward to getting back on the field in 2020.

Preseason all-ACC selection junor Breanna Roper on the Jackets' infield and power bats

Head softball coach Aileen Morales previews the 2020 season and the new initiatives she’s brought to Mewborn Field for the fans.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.