Tech Softball Falls Short in Day Two of the I-75 Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (8-7) came up short during day two of the I-75 Tournament as it once again faced off against the Wildcats of Kentucky (9-5) and the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina (10-2).

QUICK HITS

Game one against Kentucky saw home runs from Paige Vukadinovich, Gracyn Tucker, and Addison Leschber, making it Tech’s first multi-home run game of the 2025 season.

Tucker leads Tech in home runs with three while Leschber is just behind her with two.

Grace Connelly joined the 2025 home run club in game two against Coastal Carolina.

Freshmen Alyssa Willer (2) and Emma Simon (2) recorded a multi-hit performance in game two against Coastal. This was Willer’s second multi-hit game not only of the season, but of the week after recording three hits against Troy on Wednesday, while it was Simon’s first multi-hit game of her career.

Leschber currently leads the Yellow Jackets with a five-game reached base streak, the fourth longest reached base streak of the season.

Jaidyn Studebaker had a career high performance after she relieved Camden Anders in the top of the third innings against Kentucky. In her fourth appearance of the season, Studebaker struck out five batters across 5.0 innings pitched and faced 31 batters.

Makayla Coffield made her second start of the season against Kentucky while Sophia Voyles made her sixth start of the season against Coastal Carolina.

Anders made her third appearance of the season in game one of the day, relieving Coffield, while Kinsey Norton made her seventh appearance of the season in game two to relieve Voyles.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game one vs. Kentucky

Coffield started in the circle for Tech and pitched all 1.0 innings against the Wildcats.

Despite two quick ground outs, Kentucky scored its first run in the first as a double down the left field line advanced the runner home from second base.

Anders relieved Coffield in the top of the second inning and faced seven batters.

The Wildcats extended their lead to seven runs in the top of the second after a combined three home runs and one single.

Tech got some offensive momentum in the bottom of the second thanks to Leschber who’s home run over center field put two runs on the board for the Jackets.

Studebaker relieved Anders in the top of the third inning and remained in the circle for Tech for the rest of the game.

Kentucky recorded another six runs across the third, fourth, and fifth innings, forcing Tech to trail after a combined six hits and one error, including two home runs.

The Yellow Jacket offense came alive in the bottom of the fourth as both Martineau and Connelly’s singles put them in scoring position for home runs from Vukadinovich and Tucker.

Kentucky stacked three final runs in the top of the seventh off a home run over left center and a wild pitch.

Game two vs. Coastal Carolina

Voyles began in the circle for Tech and got her first batter out swinging in the first inning. The senior occupied the circle until she was relieved by Norton in the top of the fifth.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Tech struck first after Leschber sent a single to left field and advanced to second off a Chanticleer fielding error while Willer high tailed it for home.

Coastal Caroline took the lead in the top of the third as a home run over right field posted three runs.

Tech brought the game within one run in the bottom of the fourth via Connelly’s solo shot over the left field wall.

Norton relieved Voyles in the top of the sixth inning and struck out two Chanticleers in her 2.0 innings pitched.

A home run over right center forced the Yellow Jackets to trail by two runs going into the bottom of the seventh. Willer brought the game within one run as she reached home for her second run of the day, but the Jackets came up short as Gottlieb was called out at home.

UP NEXT

Tech will finish the I-75 Tournament on Sunday with a double header against Dayton set for an 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. first pitch. Both of the Yellow Jackets’ games against the Flyers will be streamed on ACCNX.

