Tech Softball Announces 2025 Full Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball and head coach Aileen Morales have announced the complete 2025 schedule which includes 31 home games and four ACC series at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets will host two home tournaments, split by one road tournament, before opening the 2025 ACC slate, at home, against Stanford.

Georgia Tech enters its eighth season under coach Aileen Morales, bringing back 12 returners from last season’s squad. Senior Ella Edgmon returns for her senior season after being one of three Yellow Jackets to play in 54 or more of Tech’s 55 contests in the 2024 season. Edgmon is joined in the outfield by junior Paige Vukadinovich who was one of Tech’s biggest thieves last season with nine stolen bases. Junior infielder Jayden Gailey suits back up in white & gold after finishing the 2024 season second on the squad in putouts, behind Reese Hunter with 233, who returns after being the Yellow Jackets’ primary catcher last season with 51 game starts. Tech’s group of returners is complimented by the Yellow Jackets’ recent recruiting class, composed of 12 highly-sought out new Jackets. The class consists of 10 newcomers joining the collegiate ranks along with senior outfielder, Eliana Gottlieb, and junior pitcher, Addison Leschber, both of which bring years of Power 4 experience.

Morales will lead a power house staff on The Flats in 2024-25 as assistant coaches Erin Dixson returns for her second season overseeing the pitching staff and Deven Boland resumes his assistant coach position, focusing on the Jackets’ on the diamond. Tech’s staff is joined this season by assistant coach Megan Hill, who will be the programs point of contact for recruiting, and Mya Knuteson, who assumes the role of Director of Operations for the Yellow Jackets.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

Tech begins the 2025 season hosting the 26 th Annual Buzz Classic, featuring Belmont, EKU, and WKU Feb. 7-9.

The Yellow Jackets get their first chance on the road in a midweek clash with Kennesaw State. A rematch between Tech and Kennesaw will take place Feb. 25 at Mewborn Field.

Georgia Tech remains on the road to participate in The Snowman tournament hosted by Mississippi State Feb. 14-16.

Before hosting the Kennesaw rematch, the White & Gold will hold the I-75 Tournament which will feature six games at Mewborn Field, against four different opponents (Kentucky, Coastal, Memphis, and Dayton).

The Yellow Jackets conference slate features matchups against 2024 ranked opponents including No. 4 Stanford (Feb. 28-March 2), No. 14 Florida State (Apr. 18-20), No. 13 Georgia (Apr. 23), and No. 24 Clemson (Apr. 25-27).

Mar. 14-16 will be the Yellow Jackets’ first ACC test on the road as they play California for the first time since the 2017 season

After some time on the west coast, its back to the east coast to play the Panthers in Pittsburg in hopes of taking the series for the third consecutive season.

The Yellow Jackets will take advantage of an ACC bye week and host previously No. 7 Oklahoma State (March 27-28) and Penn State (March 30).

Before resuming ACC play, Tech hosts Mercer for a single Tuesday match before getting back to ACC play against Syracuse (Apr. 4-6).

Tech will play its final road series Apr. 18-20 against UNC before capping the 2025 regular season at Mewborn field against Clemson.

Georgia Tech’s midweek non-conference opponents include Troy (Feb. 19), Auburn (March 12), Saint Mary’s (March 18), Georgia Southern (Apr. 1), and Jax State (Apr. 8).

2025 Season Tickets

2025 season tickets and 2024 season ticket renewals are now available for the 2025 Georgia Tech softball season. Click here to purchase your tickets now.