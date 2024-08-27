Tech Represented in ITA Preseason Rankings

THE FLATS – As the fall tennis season draws near, Georgia Tech women’s tennis was well represented in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings released on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets boast two in the nation’s top 125 in singles and two doubles teams in the top 90.

Leading the way for Georgia Tech, Kylie Bilchev came in at No. 51 in the singles poll. The senior tallied a 16-17 overall record in singles action last year and owns a 60-37 career singles record. The ITA All-American held down Tech’s No. 2 position all season. Joining Bilchev in the national singles rankings, Kate Sharabura sits at No. 117 after producing a remarkable junior season. Sharabura led Georgia Tech with a 22-8 overall singles record, and dominated against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, posting a 9-4 record. The senior from Atlanta, Ga., was 12-4 at the No. 6 position.

In the national doubles rankings, Georgia Tech placed a pair of teams as Sharabura and Scarlett Nicholson sit at No. 39, and Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach came in at No. 88. Both strong doubles players, Sharabura and Nicholson will play together for the first time this fall after recording successful seasons last year. Sharabura went 21-12 overall in doubles, while Nicholson combined for a 12-8 doubles record in the spring season.

Partnering together midway through last season, Cruz and Roach combined to post a 7-3 doubles record and broke into the ITA national rankings in April. The pair climbed as high as No. 52 and finished the season with a 6-2 mark against ACC opponents, all from the No. 2 doubles position.

2024 ITA Preseason Rankings

No. 51 Kylie Bilchev

No. 117 Kate Sharabura

No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach

