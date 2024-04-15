Tech Readies for Midweek at Georgia St

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (28-17, 11-7 ACC) carries plenty of momentum with them into a Tuesday afternoon meeting with cross-town rivals Georgia State (10-31, 1-14 Sun Belt). The Yellow Jackets are coming off their third ACC series win of the season after taking two of three games against Louisville at Mewborn Field over the weekend. Tech is closing in on a number of historical accomplishments this season as they prepare to take on the Panthers, once more, in the penultimate midweek game of the 2024 regular season.

Game Information

Georgia Tech (28-17, 11-7 ACC) at Georgia State (10-31, 1-14 Sun Belt)

Tuesday, April 16 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ESPN+

Series History: GT Leads 55-25

The Yellow Jackets defeated Georgia State, 9-4, in the previous meeting this year (Feb. 21). The victory was the first of the 12-0 homestand from February and March, the longest undefeated homestand in program history.

Records to Watch

The 2024 season has been filled with record-breaking performances.

The Jackets boast a .323 batting average, tied for highest in program history, the team will need to maintain an average over .323, set back in 2011, to achieve the record.

The team’s .581 slugging percentage is currently the 2nd highest with the program record standing at .589, also from 2011.

Georgia Tech’s .421 on-base percentage is highest in program history. Tech will need to stay above .411 (2010) by season’s end to set the record.

The Jackets have hit 78 home runs, the fourth most in program history, looking to reach 80 HRs as a team for just the fourth time.

GT has scored 302 runs this season, cracking the Top 10 for most runs in a single season. The Jackets have only ever eclipsed 350 runs un a year four times.

Tech owns 287 RBI, the 7th most in a single season, the Jackets have driven in 300+ in six seasons, most recently in 2019 (302).

The Jacket pitchers have collected eight saves, tied for the second most in a single season. Tech has only ever reached double-digit saves once, back in 2006 (13).

The defense has turned 22 double plays, the fifth most in program history and three shy of tying 2009 for the 4th most.

Opponents have only stolen 15 bases off the Jackets this season, on pace to shatter the program record, which currently stands at 21 from the pandemic shortened 2020 season. The record for fewest stolen bases against in a full year is 27 (2005).

Mallorie Black (.838) and Sara Beth Allen (.803) are each slugging over .800, something only accomplished by two other Yellow Jackets over the course of a full season – Jen Yee (2009 (.813) and 2010 (1.270)) and Kelsi Weseman (2011 – .968).

Jin Sileo has tied a program record for the most stolen bases in a season without being caught (12 for 12), tying Whitney Haller (2006).

Black is two home runs away from becoming only the 7th Yellow Jacket to achieve a 20 home run season, the most recent to do so was Weseman back in 2011.

Black’s 57 RBI is already the 10th most in a season in program history as she strives to become one of only four Yellow Jackets to reach 70.

Allen has drawn 39 walks this season, the 5th most in program history and one shy of becoming only the fourth Jacket to ever have a 40 walk campaign.

Ella Edgmon has been hit by a pitch 14 times in 2024, the 5th most in a single season and five shy of the program record, held by Kristine Priebe in 2010.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.