Tech Hosts No. 19 Clemson in Final Series of the Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-18, 10-8 ACC) is set to cap the 2025 regular season with a final three-game series at Mewborn against No. 19 Clemson (37-13, 16-5 ACC). The final series will not only include a Bark in the Park game Friday, but also a special senior ceremony on Saturday.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (26-18, 10-8 ACC) vs. No. 19 Clemson (37-13, 16-5 ACC); Tech trails the series 35-11

– Friday, April 25 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

– Saturday, April 26 | 7 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

– Sunday, April 27 | 12 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ESPN2

TV

All of Tech’s games this week are available for streaming on ESPN with Friday’s game is set to be streamed on ACCNX, Saturday’s game on ACCN, and Sunday’s game on ESPN2.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking for the game will be available in E65 McCamish lot and ER66 Family Housing Lot. Both lots will be open two hours prior to the first pitch for each contest.

PROMOTIONS

Fans will be able to bring their furry friends with them to catch the Jackets in action on Friday with the first 50 dogs in attendance receiving their very own GT Bandana. Please note the following:

Owners must fill out the following waiver in order to bring their furry friend into Mewborn: Bark in the Park Waiver

Dogs can only enter through the main gate on the third base side

Upon entry you must check in at the marketing table by the third base entrance and receive your wrist band

Wrist bands will be provided for re-entry to the field and waste bags will be provided to clean up after your furry friends

Water will be available as well as dog bowls if needed

Dogs must be seated behind the first base dugout only and cannot be seated in any reserved or bleacher seats

Furry friends must be in attendance to collect the bandana give away

Saturday, Yellow Jacket fans are encouraged to come early to be part of the senior recognition ceremony starting at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Storylines

Going into the final series, Tech sits 26-18 overall, 10-8 in conference play which has the team ranked eighth in the ACC Standings.

No. 19 Clemson will be the sixth top-25 opponent the Yellow Jackets have faced this season.

After already recording three wins against ranked opponents this season, Tech has the potential to record the most ranked wins in a single season since 2012, which saw six ranked victories.

The three ranked wins are the most Mewborn Field has seen in a single season since the 2009 season which saw five.

Tech is set to celebrate six graduating seniors this weekend during the Clemson series: Ella Edgmon, Grace Connelly, Eliana Gottlieb, Kinsey Norton, Emma Minghini, and Sophia Voyles.

Norton and Voyles split time in the circle for Tech against Georgia with Voyles pitching 4.1 innings and Norton taking the remaining 2.2 innings.

Voyles most recently hit 250 career strikeouts and surpassed 260 total innings pitched in Tuesday’s contest against No. 24 Georgia.

Norton now leads the pitching staff in ERA with a 2.55 while Voyles is just behind her with a 2.62 ERA. Voyles sits atop the stats in almost every other major category including wins (11), appearances (27), complete games (5), solo shutouts (4), innings pitched (104.1), and strikeouts (121).

With just three games remaining in the regular season, Norton sits with five saves, just two shy of breaking the program record for saves in a single season.

In recent weeks, transfer infielder Addison Leschber has been one of Tech’s top offensive players, batting .533 with 11 runs, 16 hits, two doubles, one triple, two home runs, nine RBI, and 26 total bases. The last 10 games have seen Leschber with a .867 slugging percentage and a .611 on base percentage.

Leschber currently holds the longest active reached base streak with eight-games and is two games shy of tying her person longest reached base streak of 10-game

Transfer outfielder Eliana Gotlieb has also been on a hot streak, batting .423 with five runs, 11 hits, three doubles, two home runs, 20 total bases, and a team high 14 RBI across the last 10 games.

Tech offense overall is led in percentages by Alyssa Willer with a .360 batting average, .640 slugging percentage, and .504 on base percentage. She sits ranked 34 th in the ACC offensively while Paige Vukadinovich is 46 th with a .350 batting average, .480 slugging, and .424 on base percentage.

In the overall series against the Tigers, the Yellow Jackets trail 10-0.

The first meeting between the two was at Mewborn Field back in 2021, after Clemson started their softball program in 2020.

The most recent series against Clemson saw Edgmon lead the Jackets with one run, one hit, five at bats, and five putouts. Connelly also attested Tech’s offense with eight at bats, one hit, five assists, and two putouts.

Both the first three and last three meetings have been at Mewborn Field.

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tech softball’s final three home games at Mewborn Field!

Single Game Tickets:

Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

