Tech Hits the Road for Midweek Against Mercer

Watch | Live Stats

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will travel to Macon, Ga. to face in-state foe Mercer in a midweek match up, Wednesday, March 11, with a 6 p.m. first pitch.

TV

The game can be streamed on the SoCon Digital Network

Storylines

Tech won its first ACC series of the season last weekend against Boston College, and has won six of its last nine games.

Georgia Tech ranks second in the ACC in fielding percentage (.970).

Freshman Blake Neleman leads the ACC with a .162 opp. BA, and ranks fourth with an ERA of 1.48 and fifth in strikeouts (70) and wins (8).

leads the ACC with a .162 opp. BA, and ranks fourth with an ERA of 1.48 and fifth in strikeouts (70) and wins (8). The Yellow Jackets have already played one of the most challenging schedules in the country, picking up wins over No. 11 Kentucky, 17-5 Iowa and 21-4 Kennesaw State.

Georgia Tech’s remaining schedule includes four top-25 teams.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 53-15, and 16-9 in games played in Macon, Ga.

Tech has won the last three and six of the last eight against Mercer.

The Yellow Jackets have not won in Macon since 2003.

Last season, Georgia Tech topped Mercer 4-1 in Atlanta. Breanna Roper went 3-for-3 at the plate and Crosby Huckabay drove in two runs.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Softball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.