Tech Football’s Freshman Class Tabbed No. 8 Nationally

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s freshman class has been ranked No. 8 nationally in Bleacher Report’s re-ranking of college football’s top recruiting classes of 2020. In re-ranking college football’s 2020 recruiting classes based on on-field performance, Bleacher Report national columnist Brad Shepard highlights the performances of quarterback Jeff Sims (Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Dalton, Ga./Dalton) as the catalysts for the Yellow Jackets’ No. 8 ranking. Tech’s 2020 recruiting class – its first full group of newcomers under head coach Geoff Collins – was originally ranked No. 24 nationally by Rivals, which made it only the second top-25 class in program history.

VIDEO: Jeff Sims leads Georgia Tech to comeback win over Louisville - ACC Digital Network

Sims has accounted for 1,623 yards (1,346 passing, 277 rushing) and 12 touchdowns (eight passing, four rushing) in his first seven games as Georgia Tech’s quarterback, while Gibbs has amassed 829 all-purpose yards (369 rushing, 255 receiving, 205 kick return) and scored five touchdowns (three receiving, two rushing) in just six collegiate games. Sims ranks 21st nationally in passing yards and 10th nationally in rushing yards by a QB, while Gibbs is 28th nationally in all-purpose yardage. In addition to Sims and Gibbs, Jordan Williams (Gainesville, Ga./Gainesville), a preseason freshman all-America selection by 247Sports, has started all seven games at right tackle, giving the Jackets three true-freshman starters on offense. Ends Jared Ivey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) and Kyle Kennard (Atlanta, Ga./Riverwood) are among several members of Tech’s 2020 recruiting class that are contributing on defense.

VIDEO: Jahmyr Gibbs comes up big in comeback win over Louisville - ACC Digital Network

