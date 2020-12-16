Tech Football Inks 21 to Open Early Signing Period

For a complete list of Georgia Tech football’s 21 signees, including highlight videos and bios, click HERE to visit Tech’s Signing Day Central page. THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football opened the NCAA’s early signing period by inking 21 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning. Geoff Collins’ second full recruiting class as Georgia Tech’s head coach includes 13 Georgia natives, five transfers and a total of six four-star recruits according to Rivals. With the addition of the six four-star prospects – WR James BlackStrain, DB Kaleb Edwards, OL Weston Franklin, DL Kevin Harris, LB Trenilyas Tatum and DB Kenyatta Watston II – the Yellow Jackets have now landed 13 of the 45 highest-rated recruits in school history since Collins’ staff came to The Flats in January 2019, according to 247Sports. With the inclusion of the five transfers – Harris, Watson, OL Nick Pendley, DL Makius Scott and DL Keion White – this year’s class would currently rank No. 20 nationally, according to Rivals.

VIDEO: Georgia Tech Football's Official #NSD21 Television Special featuring head coach Geoff Collins and the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra

“I’m really excited to welcome 21 outstanding players and young men to our Georgia Tech football family and culture,” Collins said. “In addition to another high-level group of incoming freshmen, we’ve also gotten to the point in the development of our roster and our culture that we could be intentional in identifying specifics positions of need, which we were especially able to do through the transfer portal. Of the five transfers that we’ve added, four are coming home to Atlanta, which is something that we’re really proud of, and four still have four seasons of eligibility remaining. In all, I think this is an exciting group that Yellow Jacket fans will be proud of for years to come.” Last year, Collins’ first full recruiting class was officially ranked No. 24 nationally by 247Sports, which was the second-highest class ranking in Georgia Tech history and the highest since the Yellow Jackets’ class of 2007 – which Collins was instrumental in assembling as the Tech’s director of player personnel – was ranked No. 15 nationally. Recently, the Georgia Tech class of 2020 was re-ranked No. 8 nationally by Bleacher Report, with a trio of Yellow Jackets – QB Jeff Sims, RB Jahmyr Gibbs and OL Jordan Williams – emerging as three of the top freshmen in the nation.

VIDEO: Head Coach Geoff Collins #NSD21 Press Conference

Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org. For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.