Tech Finishes Homestand vs. Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Looking to even its Atlantic Coast Conference slate, Georgia Tech finishes off a two-game homestand at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday night against Notre Dame at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) are looking to end a three-game skid that includes losses to Nevada (72-64) and Florida State (82-71) away from home, and a 95-87 defeat at home Saturday to Boston College. Tech won its only conference game against Duke, 72-68 at home on Dec. 2.

Notre Dame (6-9, 1-3 ACC) is on the road for the first time since early December, having finished a six-game home stretch with ACC losses to NC State (54-52) and Duke (67-59) last week. The Fighting Irish’s lone conference win came Dec. 30 with a 76-54 decision over Virginia.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 381 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF