Tech Falls to No. 15 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Tech softball (29-19, 11-9 ACC) came up short on Saturday, losing, 10-4, to No. 15/16 Virginia Tech (33-9-1, 15-4 ACC), at Virginia Tech Softball Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Tiffany Domingue delivered her 10th home run of the season to bring the Yellow Jackets season total to 80 for just the fourth time in program history, in the loss.

QUICK HITS

The Jackets hit their 80 th home run of the season today, courtesy of Tiffany Domingue, it marks just the fourth 80 homer season in program history. It took them 48 games to reach 80 deep flies, the third fastest to 80, ahead of the 2007 season (59) but behind 2010 (92) and 2011 (93).

team in the last five seasons to reach 80 home runs by April 20 . It was the 10 th home run of the season for Domingue as she joins Mallorie Black (18), Sara Beth Allen (15) and Madison Dobbins (13) with double digit homers.

Reese Hunter drove in two runs in the third inning, bringing her series total to five RBI, a new career best for RBI in an ACC series.

Hunter has now driven in 10 runs in conference play this season, the fifth Jacket to reach double digit RBI in ACC play.

Sara Beth Allen tied a career best with three walks today, bringing her season total to 44 as she gets closer to becoming just the fourth Yellow Jacket to ever get 50 free bases in a single season.

She extends her on-base streak to 17 games, two shy of her career best set earlier this year.

Dobbins came around to score twice, her 13 th multi-run game of the season.

multi-run game of the season. The Tech defense turned its ACC leading 25th double play of the season in the fourth inning, tying the 2009 team for the fourth-most double plays in a single season in program history.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After the Jackets were held scoreless in the first inning, Virginia Tech capitalized with a walk and a home run to start the home half of the first. Voyles settled in after that, striking out the next three Hokie batters to get out of the inning with just a 2-0 deficit. The Jackets took advantage of some VT errors to get a run across in the top of the second, with Madison Dobbins reaching on an error to lead off the inning. She would come around to score on an error three batters later, making it a 2-1 VT lead. The Jackets struggled to find the third out in the bottom of the second with VT scoring four runs off five consecutive walks and a single to grow the lead to 6-1. For the second game in a row, Hunter cut the VT advantage to 6-3, this time by dropping in a base hit to drive home Jayden Gailey and Dobbins. Unfortunately, the Hokie offense wasn’t done scoring and they would add three more runs with a homer in the third to go in front, 9-3. Both teams added solo shots from there, resulting in the final score, 10-4.

UP NEXT

The Jackets finish up the series at Virginia Tech tomorrow. First pitch is set for 12 pm and will be streamed live on ACCNX.

