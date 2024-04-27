Tech Drops Game Two to Virginia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (31-21, 12-11 ACC) came up short, falling 1-16 (5) to Virginia (31-17, 14-9 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Mewborn Field. Jin Sileo scored the Jackets lone run with a solo home run in the third inning before Virginia scored 11 in the top of the fourth to break the game open.

QUICK HITS

The Yellow Jackets have now hit 86 home runs in 2024, the fourth most in a single season in program history and the 4 th most in Division I this year.

most in Division I this year. All nine seniors found playing time in the game with Sara Beth Allen, Mallorie Black, Tiffany Domingue, Madison Dobbins, Jin Sileo and Chandler Dennis started the game with Blake Neleman coming out of the bullpen and Abby Hughes and Sandra Beth Pritchett entering as defensive substitutions.

The offense has now scored 334 runs this year while driving in 314 RBI, both totals are sixth most in program history.

Sileo’s home run was her fifth of the season and 10 th of her career. She set a new career-best with the five homers this year.

of her career. She set a new career-best with the five homers this year. The Yellow Jackets have clinched the No. 6 seed in the 2024 ACC Tournament. They will face the No. 3 seed which is yet to be determined.

The No. 6 seed in the tournament ties 2018 for the highest seed under Coach Morales. It is the highest seed a Tech team has earned since 2013.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia scratched an unearned run across the plate in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Chandler Dennis shook off the unfortunate result by delivering back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the second and third to keep the deficit at one. Sileo capitalized in the bottom of the third, turning on an inside pitch and blasting it over the fence in right field for her fifth home run of the season. That tied the game, 1-1, only for Virginia to hit six singles in the top of the fourth, scoring 11 runs in the inning to go in front, 12-1. They would add four more in the top of the fifth and the game ended three outs later, 16-1.

UP NEXT

The Jackets complete the regular season tomorrow in a rubber match against Virginia. The game will start at noon and will be streamed live on ACCNX.

