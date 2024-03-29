Tech Drops Game 2 at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Georgia Tech softball (23-13, 9-5 ACC) overcame a five-run first inning but ultimately suffered a 6-5 walk-off loss to Syracuse (15-14, 3-8 ACC) on Friday evening at Skytop Softball Stadium. Tiffany Domingue led the comeback with her first 4 for 4 day as a Yellow Jacket but the Orange got a run across the plate in the bottom of the seventh to hand Tech the loss.

QUICK HITS

Tech falls to 7-4 in road games this season, still the best road start in the Morales era.

Tiffany Domingue went 4 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI, her second-career 4 for 4 day and first as a Yellow Jacket.

The home run was the 61 st of the season for the team, matching the 2019 season for the most HRs in the Morales era and tied for the sixth most homers in a single season in program history.

of the season for the team, matching the 2019 season for the most HRs in the Morales era and tied for the sixth most homers in a single season in program history. It was the eighth HR this year for Domingue and the 40 th of her collegiate career.

of her collegiate career. She now owns 37 RBI for the season and 180 over her five seasons in college softball.

The multi-RBI game was her 10 th of the season. Georgia Tech has four different players with double-digit multi-RBI games this season for the first time since 2010 (Mallorie Black (11), Madison Dobbins (10), Sara Beth Allen (10) and Domingue (10)).

of the season. Georgia Tech has four different players with double-digit multi-RBI games this season for the first time since 2010 (Mallorie Black (11), Madison Dobbins (10), Sara Beth Allen (10) and Domingue (10)). Makayla Coffield continued her phenomenal run of form, pitching a career-best 4.1 innings without surrendering a run.

She set a career-high with three strikeouts, two swinging and one looking. Coffield has struck out five batters in her last three appearances after tallying just two punch outs through her first five games.

The Fayetteville, Ga. native has now pitched 8.0 innings in ACC play without allowing a run and surrendering only four hits.

It’s the longest scoreless stretch by a freshman in ACC play at Tech since Blake Neleman pitched 11.1 scoreless innings in the 2020 season.

Allen secured an RBI with a SAC fly in the first inning. It was her 29 th RBI of the season. Allen has delivered at least one RBI in four of her last five games.

RBI of the season. Allen has delivered at least one RBI in four of her last five games. Gracie Hillman walked and came around to score, extending her on-base streak to a season-best four games.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The game was delayed by an hour and forty-five minutes due to a wind chill under 30 degrees in Syracuse. Once the temperature crept above freezing again, the teams took the field. Both offenses struck in the first inning with Georgia Tech scoring twice off a SAC fly from Allen and an RBI single from Domingue to score Dobbins and Black. The Orange put up five runs in the bottom of the first, chasing the Yellow Jacket starter from the game before she was able to record an out. Coffield entered the game with the bases loaded and nobody out allowing two inherited runners to score off a SAC fly and a single. Tech would get out of the inning on a flyout to right, Hillman made the catch, firing it into Jin Sileo who flipped it to Domingue to catch the Syracuse runner attempting to tag from first for the Jackets’ 20th double play of the season. When all was said and done, Syracuse held a 5-2 lead after the opening inning.

Coffield kept the SU bats in check for the rest of her appearance, allowing for Tech to chip away at the lead. Domingue launched a home run to right center in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 5-3 and would tie the game an inning later, taking advantage of Syracuse walking the bases loaded by connecting for a two-out single to tie the game, 5-5. The Jackets got a runner in scoring position in the seventh but couldn’t bring her home. The game was abruptly ended in the bottom of the inning, when Syracuse sent a line drive off the wall in left, allowing the runner to score from first and end the game in walk-off fashion, 5-6.

UP NEXT­­

The Yellow Jackets will try to win the series tomorrow at 10 am from Syracuse. The game will be broadcast on ACCNX.

