Tech Drops Contest with No. 22 Northwestern

CLEARWATER, FLA. – Georgia Tech softball (3-7) couldn’t keep up with No. 22 Northwestern (5-2) on Saturday morning, falling 6-19 in five innings on Eddie C. Moore Field No. 3 at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Neleman made her third start of the season, pitching the opening 2.2 innings before giving way to Makayla Coffield. Coffield, who was pitching in her third straight game, worked a groundout to get out of the third inning and allowed just one run in the fourth, off a sacrifice fly, before running into trouble in the fifth and handing the ball off to Chandler Dennis and Sophia Voyles for the final two outs.

At the plate, the Jackets scored in each of the first four innings, using an Allen single to get on the board in the first before Sileo’s double drove in Vukadinovich in the second. Domingue kept the runs coming in the third with her single to drive in Black, before a three-run, two-home run bottom of the fourth gave the Jackets some life, 6-10. Northwestern would hang a nine spot in the top of the fifth and kept GT from scoring to bring the game to an end after five innings.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets scheduled game vs. No. 2 Tennessee was cancelled in the middle of the fourth inning due to rain. Tech is scheduled to take on No. 6 Oklahoma State tomorrow at 12:30 pm on ESPN+, weather permitting.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.