Tech Drops Big Ten/ACC Opener

Box Score

THE FLATS – Lexi Ray threw five strikeouts over six strong innings and Cameron Stanford drove in two runs, but Georgia Tech dropped a tight 4-2 decision to Nebraska in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge opener on Friday at Mewborn Field.

How it Happened: Georgia Tech got on the board first when Emma Kauf scored on a fielder’s choice. Kauf walked to start the game and then stole second, her third stolen base of the season, to put herself in scoring position. Nebraska came back to tie things up in the top of the second but the Jackets would retake the lead in the third. Breanna Roper reached on an error and then stole her first base of the season to put herself on second before Stanford drove in her second run of the game on a screaming double down the left field line. Ray held the Huskers scoreless again until the sixth, when Nebraska was able to tie the game at two and then pull ahead for good in the seventh with two more runs.

Georgia Tech will be back for a doubleheader tomorrow, with a re-match against Nebraska at 12:30 p.m. followed by Iowa at 6 p.m.

Game Notes

Lexi Ray turned in her second strong start of the season. The sophomore went six innings with five strikeouts while allowing two runs.

turned in her second strong start of the season. The sophomore went six innings with five strikeouts while allowing two runs. Freshman Emma Kauf stole her third base of the season … also reached base three times today (a double and two walks).

stole her third base of the season … also reached base three times today (a double and two walks). Cameron Stanford continued her hot hitting with her second double in her last two games. She leads the team with six RBI.

continued her hot hitting with her second double in her last two games. She leads the team with six RBI. Crosby Huckabay had her first hit of the season, a double in the sixth inning

had her first hit of the season, a double in the sixth inning Brooke Barfield saw her first action of the season, coming in to get a strikeout for the last out in the seventh.

Multimedia

B2 | Puckett leads off the second with a two-bagger to center!! pic.twitter.com/dmw2jBrIbX — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 14, 2020

B3 | Stanford's bat stays 🔥 … RBI double scores Roper to put the Jackets back in the lead, 2-1!! pic.twitter.com/4epnLe6jmS — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 14, 2020

T5 | Ray gets Owen for the second time today for strikeout number ✋ !! Due up – Kauf, Zeitler, Roper GT – 2, NEB – 1 pic.twitter.com/WkfE0ZFE4h — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 14, 2020