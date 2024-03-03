Tech Dominates Pitt, Sweeps Series

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (14-7, 3-0 ACC) recorded its first-ever run-rule sweep of an ACC opponent, blanking Pittsburgh (6-11, 0-3 ACC) 8-0 in five innings Sunday afternoon at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets mercy-ruled the Panthers in all three games of the series, 14-5(5), 10-1(6) and 8-0(5) to extend their winning streak to 11 games and sweep the first series of ACC play for the first time since 2018.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Georgia Tech swept an ACC series with all three games ending in a run-rule for the first time in program history.

It was the first ACC sweep since the 2022 season (April 15-16 vs. NC State) and the first time Tech won three games in a row via run-rule since the start of the 2021 season (Feb. 12-14 vs. Boise State, Radford (twice) and Georgia State).

This is the third time in the Morales era that Tech has won three or more games in a row via the run rule.

Tech has won 11 games in a row, the longest winning streak of the Morales era and the longest since winning 12 in a row back in the 2012 season.

The Jackets have won 13 consecutive games at home dating back to Feb. 11, the longest home winning streak since winning 17-straight between the end of the 2021 season and start of 2022.

The Jackets have now hit 43 home runs this season, the most among Power 5 teams. That total ties the 2010 Yellow Jackets for the most home runs through 21 games in program history.

The Jackets have now hit at least one home run in 17 consecutive games, the longest streak since the 2011 season.

Today’s walk off was the seventh of the year. Tech has won each of its last four games via walk off hits.

GT is now 11-0 on its current 12-game home stand with the finale scheduled against Jacksonville State, Tuesday (March 5) at 5 p.m.

The Jackets scored at least one run in 13 of the 16 innings played over the series, while holding Pitt scoreless in 14.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Madison Dobbins became the first ACC player to eclipse the 30 RBI mark with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

It’s her first-career 30 RBI season as she becomes the fastest Jacket to 30 RBI since Jen Yee in 2010.

She has reached base in 10 consecutive games for the first time in her career.

Abby Hughes kept the home run streak alive, hitting her second HR in as many games in the fifth inning.

It’s the second time she has hit home runs in consecutive games over her career and first time doing so against an ACC opponent.

Tech accomplished much of their offense with aggressive baserunning as Gracie Hillman and Jin Sileo combined for three stolen bases.

It was Sileo’s third multi-steal game of the season, swiping third and home in the fourth inning.

Hillman improves to 3 for 3 on stolen base attempts for her collegiate career, avoiding the tag at second base with an incredible display of athleticism while Sileo stole home.

Ella Edgmon scored her second run of the day to walk off the game, coming around from first on a bloop single and intentional rundown by Allen.

She extends her career-best hitting streak to eight games.

Over the course of the series, Edgmon scored a team-high eight runs, going 6 for 8 (.750 BA) with a double, two walks and a hit-by-pitch, a slash line of .750 avg/.818 obp/.875 slug.

Sara Beth Allen drove in two runs after reaching base in all four of her at bats today. She finishes the series with a team-best .833 on base percentage, going 4 for 6 with a double, a home run, four RBI, five runs scored, five walks and a hit-by-pitch, a slash line of .667 avg/.833 obp/1.333 slug.

Allen has now reached base safely in 14 consecutive games.

Mallorie Black reached base twice with an RBI double and a walk, extending her on-base streak to 18 games.

The Jackets have had five players record an on-base streak of at least 10 games this season (Black, Allen, Edgmon, Domingue and Dobbins). Black (18), Allen (14), Edgmon (13) and Dobbins (10) all have double-digit active on-base streaks.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Tech shutout the Panthers over five innings today. Its first shutout victory of the season and first since defeating Pitt, 3-0, in the series finale last season.

Chandler Dennis delivered a very strong outing in her fourth start of the season, going 4.1 innings and allowing only three hits.

Dennis notched her second win of the season and 31 st of her career today, while combining for her 10 th career shutout with Kinsey Norton.

of her career today, while combining for her 10 career shutout with Kinsey Norton. Norton didn’t disappoint, pitching the final 0.2 innings in relief to maintain the shutout, her second career combined shutout.

At home this season, Norton has pitched 23.1 innings with a 0.90 ERA across 10 appearances.

Dennis and Norton both own a 0.00 ERA through the opening weekend of ACC play. Both pitching 4.1 innings of scoreless softball throughout the weekend.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dennis took to the circle for her fourth start of the season and first in ACC play. The senior righty dominated through the first four innings only allowing one runner on base in each inning and not allowing any Panthers into scoring position. She was pulled in the fifth after a walk and a single put the Panthers in scoring position for the first time, only for Norton to induce two straight groundouts to secure the shutout.

Tech wasted no time offensively, scoring a run before recording an out for the third time this series. Edgmon got it started with an infield single to short. She was joined on the bases by Allen who walked in after a 10-pitch battle at the plate. Black came up next, ripping a double down the line in left to drive home Edgmon. Dobbins would bring in Allen with a sacrifice fly in the next at bat before Reese Hunter brought Black home with an RBI single to put the Jackets up, 3-0, after the first inning.

With Dennis keeping Pitt frustrated at the plate, the Tech offense got back to work in the second with Allen driving home Sileo off a 3-2 pitch to extend the lead to 4-0. After a rare scoreless frame in the third, Tech engineered an insurance marker with some incredible base running. Sileo led off the inning with a bunt single, advancing to second on a SAC bunt by Edgmon. Sileo stole third and would steal home with two outs thanks to a double steal by her and Hillman. Hillman took off for second on the pitch, lying flat on her back to avoid the tag while Sileo sprinted for the plate as the catcher was throwing down to Hillman. The run mad it a 5-0 lead after four.

Hughes added the sixth run with a solo, one-out, HR in the bottom of the fifth. The Jackets would walk it off four batters later. Grace Connelly was hit by a pitch and advanced to second after Edgmon drew a walk. Allen came up to the dish with two out and looped a base hit into right center, just narrowly avoiding the diving attempt from Pitt’s right fielder. Connelly scored easily on the play but Edgmon held up at third however, the Pitt catcher threw down to second to try and catch Allen in the middle of the base paths, allowing Edgmon to dash home, just beating the throw back to the plate to walk off the victory in chaotic fashion.

UP NEXT­­

Tech will attempt a perfect 12-0 home stand on Tuesday evening against Jacksonville State. The game is set for a 5 p.m. first pitch from Mewborn Field. Tickets are available at buzz.gt/SBTickets

