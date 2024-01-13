Tech Dominates Meet versus Queens (NC)/ Gardner- Webb

QUEENS, N.C – Georgia Tech swimming and diving returned to competition on Saturday in a dominate way. The women were victorious against Queens (NC), the men also picked up a wins against Queens (NC) and Gardner- Webb.

The men secured a dominate victory over Gardner-Webb, 217-44. Adding to their success, the Jackets claimed victory over Queens (NC),167-95.

Tech had multiple athletes earn multiple wins throughout the 28-event meet. On the men’s side, Mert Kilavuz championed two events, the 1000 Y Free (9:25.04) and 500 Y Free (4:29.33). Nils Bognar also had success for the Jackets in the 200 IM (1:50.18) and the 200 Back (1:47.32). The men also claimed several first-place finishes from Batur Unlu (200 Y Free), Antonio Romero (200 Y Fly), Julian Killius (200 Y Breast), and Stephen Jones (100 Y Breast).

On the women’s side, McKenzie Campbell championed two events, the 200 IM (2:04.49) and the 200 Butterfly (2:03.08). Sabyne Brisson found success in the 200 Y Breast (2:17.29) and 100 Y Back (1:03.45). Sophie Murphy also picked up wins in the 200 Y Free (1:51.37) and 500 Y Free (5:04.11).

The women also picked up wins from Vivien Rothwell 100 Y Back(56.14), Zora Ripkova 100 Y Fly (55.50), and Kendall Chunn 200 Y Back (2:02.22)

Both the men and women found success in their respective relays. The women’s 200 Free relay (Anna Hadjiloizou, Zora Ripkova, Sophie Murphy, Jillian Ferari) finished with a first-place time of 1:33.79. For the men, the 200 Medley Relay (Berke Saka, Joao Caballero, Leandro Odorici, David Gapinski) finished in the top spot with a time of 1:29.13.

UP NEXT:

Georgia Tech will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 26 in the McAuley Aquatic Center as they take on South Carolina.

