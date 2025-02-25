Tech Collects Midweek Win Over Kennesaw State Ahead of ACC Play

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (11-7) began the week on a high note after downing the Owls of Kennesaw State (5-12), 7-2 on Wednesday evening at Mewborn Field. Freshman Maddie Furniss secured the first win of her career after pitching 5.0 innings while Eliana Gottlieb, Alyssa Willer, and Jayden Gailey led the Yellow Jackets on offense.

QUICK HITS

Furniss is now one of four Jackets to hold a winning record in the circle (1-0), and the second freshman to hold a winning record (Sydnie Watts, 2-0).

Addison Leschber recorded her third multi-RBI game of the season, making her the fourth Jacket with at least three multi-RBI games this season.

Grace Connelly slammed her second home run of the season against the Owls while Gracyn Tucker continues to lead Tech in home runs after hitting her fourth of the season.

Gottlieb’s three hits marked her sixth multi-hit game of the season, tying her with Gailey for most multi-hit games this season.

Connelly’s two hits bring her to three multi-hit games this season, making her the fifth Jacket with three or more multi-hit games so far this season.

Leschber and Connelly both sit with a six-game hitting streak, the longest of the season for Leschber and the second longest for Connelly who was already on a seven-game hitting streak earlier this season.

Leschber is also riding an eight-game reached base streak while Tucker is on a seven-game reached base.

Kinsey Norton made her eighth appearance of the season and struck out a season-high five batters out of eight batters faced.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Furniss made her second start in the circle, her fifth overall appearance, against Kennesaw State and struck out two Owls in her 5.0 innings pitched.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Gailey scored her first run of the day as Addison Leschber was hit by a pitch, advancing all runners.

The Jackets found a rhythm in the bottom of the second, scoring six runs on six hits. Emma Simon got things started are she singled to left center and then was sent running home off Gottlieb’s double to right center.

Gottlieb scored the second run of the inning off Gailey’s seventh double of the season which was beamed down the left field line.

Connelly sailed one out over the left field wall, bringing Gailey home with her, to give Tech a five-run lead.

After one ball pitched, Tucker tacked on Tech’s second home run of the game this time over center field.

Willer capped the Yellow Jacket’s second inning scoring run as she scored off Leschber’s double to left center.

Tech kept Kennesaw State scoreless through four complete innings but surrendered one run in the fifth and sixth respectively.

Norton relieved Furniss in the sixth inning with no outs and went on to have a stellar showing in the circle, throwing 23 strikes of 31 total pitched in her 2.0 innings pitched.

UP NEXT

Tech continues its 14-game homestand and opens conference play with a three-game series against Stanford Feb. 28- March 2 at Mewborn field.

