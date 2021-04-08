Tech Awaits Louisville for Home ACC Series

*Please note Friday’s game time change from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to weather concerns.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (10-18) will host Louisville (13-15) for its next ACC series, beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals will open the series at 11 a.m. on Friday, continue with a doubleheader of games at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and wrap up the series with the finale at noon on Sunday barring changes due to impending weather. If necessary, further schedule updates will be provided on RamblinWreck.com.

Series Schedule

Friday, April 9 @ 11 a.m. ET vs. Louisville

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, April 10 @ 2 p.m. ET vs. Louisville

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, April 10 @ 5 p.m. ET vs. Louisville

Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, April 11 @ Noon ET vs. Louisville

Watch | Live Stats

TV

All games over the weekend will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Storylines

Georgia Tech is set to return to the field for the first time since March 26 after 10 total games were postponed or cancelled within a two-week span.

The Jackets have flexed their power this season as they’re currently second in the ACC and 30 th in the NCAA in home runs per game.

in the NCAA in home runs per game. Along with that power, Tech has efficiently put runners on, ranking second in the conference in on-base percentage (0.394).

In the field, the Yellow Jackets have displayed solid glove work this season as they’re marked third in the ACC in fielding percentage (0.970).

A pair of Jackets have earned ACC Player of the Week recognition this season as sophomore catcher Emma Kauf earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher Blake Neleman was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic.

earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic. Senior first baseman Tricia Awald is currently third in the ACC in on-base percentage at (0.524).

is currently third in the ACC in on-base percentage at (0.524). Senior utility player Breanna Roper has made her way around the base path better than anyone in the ACC this year, leading the league in runs per game averaging one per contest.

has made her way around the base path better than anyone in the ACC this year, leading the league in runs per game averaging one per contest. Neleman retains some of the best marks of the pitching staff, tossing three complete games for wins with a pair of shutouts. The Marietta, Ga. native has piled up 48 strikeouts in 33 innings of work. She ranks second in the conference and is 31 st in the nation with 10.2 strikeouts per game.

in the nation with 10.2 strikeouts per game. Senior lefty Madison McPherson has done a solid job of avoiding giving free bases, ranking third in the conference in walks allowed per seven innings with just a 1.08 average.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech trails the all-time series against Louisville, 1-9.

The Yellow Jackets’ win over the Cardinals came in the form of a 5-2 road victory in 2016.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

