Tech Athletics Extends Partnership with 680/93.7 The Fan

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has reached a five-year agreement for Atlanta-based 680/93.7 The Fan – the preeminent sports radio station in the Southeast – to remain the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network, Tech athletics and Dickey Broadcasting Company announced on Thursday.

Highlighting the partnership, 680/93.7 The Fan will continue to be the radio home of Georgia Tech football and men’s basketball games across the Atlanta-metro area, with broadcasts being carried worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan and Tune-In Radio apps and at ramblinwreck.com, and across Georgia on the statewide Georgia Tech Sports Network.

680/93.7 The Fan and Tech athletics will also collaborate on the next evolution of coach’s shows and podcasts, along with the creation of additional Yellow Jackets-focused content.

Additionally, the partnership includes the continuation of “The Good Word,” a weekly one-hour show that goes in depth on the latest in Georgia Tech football and men’s hoops and airs in conjunction with Brent Key’s and Damon Stoudamire’s coach’s shows, as well as live programming from Helluva Block Party prior to every Tech football home game.

“We’re proud that 680/93.7 The Fan will remain the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network, as it has been for the last 30-plus years,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “In addition to the benefits that come with having Georgia Tech football and men’s basketball radio broadcasts on the Southeast’s preeminent sports radio station, we’re especially excited and grateful to partner with 680/93.7 The Fan as we look to create expanded and innovative audio content for Tech fans worldwide. Many thanks to David Dickey and all the great people at Dickey Broadcasting Company for their continued support of Georgia Tech athletics.”

“We are excited that 680 The Fan will continue to serve as the proud radio home of Georgia Tech athletics and we look forward to working with J Batt and his team to create and deliver great Georgia Tech-themed content and events,” Dickey Broadcasting Company general manager/president David Dickey said. “680 The Fan has been the College Football Voice Of The South for over three decades, and Georgia Tech Athletics plays a big role in that.”

Georgia Tech football and men’s basketball games have aired on The Fan since 1993, and with the new agreement, the partnership between Tech athletics and Dickey Broadcasting Company will extend through the 2028-29 academic year. In addition to being the flagship station and producer of the Georgia Tech Sports Network, 680/93.7 The Fan is also the flagship station and producer of the Atlanta Braves Radio Network and regional college football network Southern Sports Today.

