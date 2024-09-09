Tech Athletics Announces Administrative Promotion, Hire

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has announced the promotion of Cameron Cilano to executive associate athletics director/chief administrative officer and assistant general counsel and the hire of Sydney Griffin as associate athletics director/development operations.
“I’m happy and excited for Cameron’s promotion and Sydney’s hire,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “Cameron has been an integral part of our senior leadership team for more than two years. With his promotion, he will not only continue to be our department’s senior legal advisor, but will also expand his leadership role into sport administration. Sydney has a gained wide breadth of experience across many administrative areas throughout her professional career and we are excited for what she will bring to our expanding fundraising efforts. Cameron’s and Sydney’s talents and experience both align with our goal to compete for championships at the highest level of collegiate athletics.”
Cilano joined Tech athletics as senior counsel for athletics in 2022 and has overseen the department’s legal and compliance efforts during his tenure. In his expanded role, he will continue to serve as the athletics department’s primary legal counsel, while also overseeing athletics human resources and serving as the sport administrator for swimming and diving.
A Rochester, N.Y. native, Cilano played baseball at St. John’s before transferring to UNC Charlotte, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2015. He went to law school at Georgia, where he earned a J.D. in 2018. He originally came to Georgia Tech in October 2019 as a member of the Institute’s office of legal affairs, serving as counsel for employment and litigation, as well as student life and academic affairs, before shifting to athletics.
Griffin comes to The Flats from Army West Point, where she served as associate athletics director for external strategy and operations for three years. At Tech, she will manage the Alexander-Tharpe Fund’s operations and ensure robust support for its initiatives.
At Army, Griffin was a member of the athletics department’s executive team, oversaw marketing and video and played a pivotal role in aligning strategic resources across all external areas of Army athletics. She served as sport administrator for the Black Knights’ men’s basketball and cross country/track and field programs and represented the Patriot League on the NCAA Division I cross country/track and field committee for two years. Prior to her time at Army, she served as chief of staff at Austin Peay and was an athletics administration fellow at Notre Dame.
A Marietta native, Griffin was a six-time conference individual champion, member of two conference championship teams and three-time NCAA regional qualifier as a track and field student-athlete at Elon. She was named Most Outstanding Performer at the 2016 Colonial Athletic Association Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Elon’s 2016 Outstanding Athlete of the Year and participated in Duke’s Open Door Initiative, an undergraduate internship program designed to provide ethnic minorities with career experience in athletics. After graduating from Elon in 2016, she competed as a semiprofessional track and field athlete across eight European countries and earned a M.S. in sport management from the University of East London.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
