Tech Athletics Announces Administrative Promotion, Hire

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has announced the promotion of Cameron Cilano to executive associate athletics director/chief administrative officer and assistant general counsel and the hire of Sydney Griffin as associate athletics director/development operations. “I’m happy and excited for Cameron’s promotion and Sydney’s hire,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “Cameron has been an integral part of our senior leadership team for more than two years. With his promotion, he will not only continue to be our department’s senior legal advisor, but will also expand his leadership role into sport administration. Sydney has a gained wide breadth of experience across many administrative areas throughout her professional career and we are excited for what she will bring to our expanding fundraising efforts. Cameron’s and Sydney’s talents and experience both align with our goal to compete for championships at the highest level of collegiate athletics.”

Cilano joined Tech athletics as senior counsel for athletics in 2022 and has overseen the department’s legal and compliance efforts during his tenure. In his expanded role, he will continue to serve as the athletics department’s primary legal counsel, while also overseeing athletics human resources and serving as the sport administrator for swimming and diving. A Rochester, N.Y. native, Cilano played baseball at St. John’s before transferring to UNC Charlotte, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2015. He went to law school at Georgia, where he earned a J.D. in 2018. He originally came to Georgia Tech in October 2019 as a member of the Institute’s office of legal affairs, serving as counsel for employment and litigation, as well as student life and academic affairs, before shifting to athletics.