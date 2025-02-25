Taly Licht Named ACC Freshman of the Week

THE FLATS – After posting a perfect weekend record, Georgia Tech women’s tennis’ Taly Licht was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. It marks the first weekly collegiate honor for Licht.

Georgia Tech hit the road this past weekend to open conference play at Virginia Tech and No. 2 Virginia. Licht helped the Yellow Jackets split the matches as the freshman collected four wins between doubles and singles play. At Virginia Tech, Licht clinched the match from court four where the Hollywood, Fla., native rebounded from dropping the first set to Arina Gamretkaia to win the match in three. Licht proved to be the clinching match at 4-1 after Georgia Tech dropped the doubles point to the Hokies.

Licht continued her winning ways on Sunday against the Cavaliers. The Jacket wrapped up first in singles play to tie the match at 1-1 after collecting a dominating 6-2, 6-3 win over Martina Genis Salas on court five.

Over the weekend, Licht partnered with teammate Kate Sharabura in doubles action. The pair grabbed a hard-fought 7-5 victory against the Hokies to even the doubles field on Friday before cruising to a 6-1 victory at Virginia on Sunday. On the young season, the pair boast a 4-2 dual match record.

Licht and the Yellow Jackets return to action at Clemson on Saturday, March 1. First serve is slated for noon.