Taly Licht Named ACC Freshman of the Week

THE FLATS – After posting a perfect weekend record, Georgia Tech women’s tennis’ Taly Licht was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. It marks the first weekly collegiate honor for Licht.
Georgia Tech hit the road this past weekend to open conference play at Virginia Tech and No. 2 Virginia. Licht helped the Yellow Jackets split the matches as the freshman collected four wins between doubles and singles play. At Virginia Tech, Licht clinched the match from court four where the Hollywood, Fla., native rebounded from dropping the first set to Arina Gamretkaia to win the match in three. Licht proved to be the clinching match at 4-1 after Georgia Tech dropped the doubles point to the Hokies.
Licht continued her winning ways on Sunday against the Cavaliers. The Jacket wrapped up first in singles play to tie the match at 1-1 after collecting a dominating 6-2, 6-3 win over Martina Genis Salas on court five.
Over the weekend, Licht partnered with teammate Kate Sharabura in doubles action. The pair grabbed a hard-fought 7-5 victory against the Hokies to even the doubles field on Friday before cruising to a 6-1 victory at Virginia on Sunday. On the young season, the pair boast a 4-2 dual match record.
Licht and the Yellow Jackets return to action at Clemson on Saturday, March 1. First serve is slated for noon.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com