Sunday Sees Tech Drop Game Three Against North Carolina, 8-3

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Tech softball (26-17, 10-8 ACC) dropped its series against North Carolina (32-13, 10-8) with an 8-3 finish on Sunday afternoon. Eliana Gottlieb led Tech’s offense in the final game and kept the game alive with a double in the fifth inning that scored three Jackets.

QUICK HITS

Sophia Voyles started her 19 th game of the season in the circle and threw two strikeouts across 4.0 total innings pitched.

game of the season in the circle and threw two strikeouts across 4.0 total innings pitched. With her 4.0 innings pitched in game three against North Carolina, Voyles has now pitched 100.0 innings this season and stands with 256.0 total innings pitched in her career.

Makayla Coffield made her 20 th appearance of the season in the in the fourth inning where she faced two batters before Voyles would re-enter to finish the inning.

appearance of the season in the in the fourth inning where she faced two batters before Voyles would re-enter to finish the inning. Kinsey Norton had her 24 th showing of the season in relief of Voyles to begin the fifth inning.

showing of the season in relief of Voyles to begin the fifth inning. Gottlieb’s three RBI recorded in the top of the fifth earned the outfielder her sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

Gracyn Tucker and Gottlieb finished the series against North Carolina with three runs and four hits respectively.

Tucker led the Jackets’ offense through the series with a .500 batting average, .875 slugging percentage, and .636 on base percentage while also leading the team in walks (3). Gottlieb led the team in doubles (2), RBI (6), and total bases (9).

After 18 ACC games, Alyssa Willer leads the Jackets in batting average (.400), slugging percentage (.756), and on base percentage (.525) while Tucker leads the group in hits (20), RBI (20), and total bases (36). The duo both hold five home runs against conference opponents.

Utility player Emma Minghini made an appearance in all three games as a pinch hitter for the Jackets.

How it Happened

North Carolina scored first in the final game of the series as a Tech error posted two runs for the Tar Heels.

Tech found itself trailing by three runs after a single up the middle advanced a Tar Heel runner home from second.

The hosting Tar Heels stacked five runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth against both Voyles and Coffield who shared time in the circle.

With the game on the line and the bases loaded, Gottlieb stepped up and slammed a double to the center field wall to score Addison Leschber, Ella Edgmon, and Tucker.

Norton relieved Voyles in the in the bottom of the and surrendered no runs to the Tar Heels through the remainder of the game. The senior began her time in the circle catching one Tar Heel swinging in the fifth. She went on to record one more strikeout, this time looking, in the bottom of the sixth.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will have a more quiet week no midweek contest next week but will prepare to take on Florida State in a three-game series April 18-20 to wrap up its 2025 road games.

