Stanford’s 11th-Inning Walk-Off Bomb Wins Game Two of Split Doubleheader with Louisville

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (11-19) split a doubleheader with Louisville (14-16) on Friday, falling just shy in a late comeback attempt in game one, 6-5, and snatching game two in extras, 4-2, thanks to late heroics spearheaded by senior outfielder Cameron Stanford in both contests. The Alpharetta, Ga. native belted a walk-off two-run dinger in the bottom of the 11th to secure game two and also led Tech’s comeback attempt in game one, uncorking a grand slam to cut Louisville’s lead to just one in the bottom of the seventh with two down.

Game One: Louisville got on the board first, taking an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the top of the first. After a few quiet innings, the Cardinals struck again with five runs in the top of the fourth. Louisville took its 6-0 lead on an RBI fielder’s choice, a two-run homerun and a two-RBI double. The tally would remain the same until the Yellow Jacket bats woke up and piled on five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Tech filled up the base path by adding runners on an error, a walk and a single by freshman infielder Jin Sileo, allowing senior utility player Breanna Roper to pick up an RBI after getting dinged. To follow, Stanford stepped in and drilled a no-doubter for her second career grand slam to trim Louisville’s once daunting lead to just one. The Cardinals picked up the final out soon after though, escaping with a 6-5 win.

Game Two: Georgia Tech was first to strike in game two, jumping ahead in the bottom of the first. Roper drew a walk and made her way around the base path, later scoring on a passed ball. As the pitchers for each side held their own, Louisville evened things up after a couple of scoreless innings with an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth. Both sides later traded blows in the potential final inning as Louisville cranked a solo shot in the top of the seventh, but singles from senior first baseman Tricia Awald and sophomore catcher Emma Kauf allowed sophomore pinch runner Kinley Stewart to advance home on a passed ball in the bottom half to knot things up at the end of regulation, 2-2. Sophomore right-hander Blake Neleman continued to deal through extras as she had all game, allowing just four hits and two runs with three strikeouts in 11 innings of work as neither side could light up the scoreboard from the plate in extras to that point. In the bottom of the 11th, this time with a chance to win it, Stanford stepped to the plate and played the hero once again. The veteran seized the opportunity with a two-run walk-off homerun to claim game two for Georgia Tech, 4-2.

In a pair of relatively low scoring affairs, Stanford led the Jackets at the plate in every facet. The outfielder came away with three hits, including two monumental homeruns, for six RBI and two runs scored.

Stanford’s grand slam marked her second of her time on The Flats. Her walk-off two-run homerun was the first of its kind in her decorated career.

In the circle, Neleman had a stellar day as she tossed a career-high 11 innings for her fourth complete game of the season, allowing just four hits and two runs while picking up three strikeouts.

The 11-inning marathon between the Jackets and Cardinals marked the longest game for Georgia Tech since 2017, when the Yellow Jackets downed Kennesaw State 2-1 on the road in 12 innings.

Georgia Tech and Louisville are currently scheduled to face off again on Saturday. While the two squads were originally slated to square off at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday’s schedule is subject to change following Friday’s doubleheader due to impending weather concerns. Potential schedule updates will be provided on RamblinWreck.com. All remaining games of the series will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

