Softball Travels to Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (3-3) will take on three Top 10 ranked opponents and five in the Top 25 this weekend at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. The Jackets will play six games from Feb.15-18, with three games broadcast nationally on ESPNU or ACCN and the other three streamed live on ESPN+

Tournament Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 1: Georgia Tech vs. No.9 Stanford | 10 am

ESPNU – Watch

Game 2: Georgia Tech vs. No.12 LSU | 2 pm

ACCN – Watch

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 3: Georgia Tech vs. Minnesota | 5 pm

ESPN+ – Watch

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 4: Georgia Tech vs. No. 22 Northwestern | 9 am

ACCN – Watch

Game 5: Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 Tennessee |12 pm

ESPN+ – Watch

Sunday, Feb. 18

Game 6: Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State |12:30 pm

ESPN+ – Watch

Storylines

Georgia Tech softball will hit the road for the first time in 2024, playing six neutral site games against some of the highest ranked teams in the country at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 3-3 weekend at the Buzz Classic in which the team defeated Longwood twice and Villanova once, dropping two games to No. 11 Alabama and one to Villanova.

The Jackets hit eight home runs in the opening weekend, 1.33 per game. That is the highest average in Division I among teams with at least six games played and tied for 21st in DI overall.

Seven of the home runs came in the doubleheader vs Longwood, tied for the most Tech HR in a single day since hitting nine in a DH vs Georgia Southern – March 15, 2011.

Junior Madison Dobbins recorded her first career grand slam in the second game vs. Longwood, a part of a two-homerun day for Dobbins who secured a new career high with 5 RBI.

Dobbins is one of just 19 players from a Power 5 conference with multiple homeruns in a single game already this season, one of three in the ACC.

Senior Sara Beth Allen is off to a hot start offensively, the Jackson County native started all six games of the Buzz Classic, slashing .538/.684/.923 with a homerun and three RBI over the opening weekend.

Allen and junior Ella Edgmon lead the Jackets with seven hits each to begin the year.

Allen has recorded at least one hit in all six games this season.

Edgmon began the season with three-straight mutli-hit games, a streak that becomes five mutli-hit games in a row dating back to the ACC Tournament last season. It was the longest such streak of her career, although it was stopped on Feb. 10 vs. Alabama.

Senior Blake Neleman led the pitching staff with 13.2 innings pitched over the weekend. She is two appearances away from tying Erin Voeltz (2001-04) for the 4th most appearances by a Georgia Tech pitcher.

Series Notes

Tech will have three opportunities to capture the highest ranked win in the Aileen Morales era this weekend when they take on No. 9 Stanford, No. 2 Tennessee and No. 6 Oklahoma State.

The Jackets hold a 6-13 all-time record against their opponents this weekend with the only winning record coming against Northwestern (3-2).

