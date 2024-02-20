Softball Set to Host Georgia State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball returns to Mewborn field for a Wednesday afternoon (5 p.m.) tilt against crosstown rival Georgia State (2-9). This is the first mid-week contest for the Yellow Jackets as they prepare for this weekend’s I-75 Challenge featuring three doubleheaders (Feb. 23-25).

TV

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State – 5 p.m. – ACC Network Extra – Watch

Clear Bag Policy

This year, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field is implementing a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Due to Men’s Basketball’s game against Clemson taking place later that night, the McCamish parking lot will be closed. All fans are asked to park in the Family Housing parking garage ER66 located off of 10th street.

Promotions

Georgia Tech students can enter a raffle at the marketing tent, located behind the 3rd base dugout, for a chance to win a Fabric Banner waterproof Bluetooth Speaker courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Storylines

• Georgia Tech softball returns to The Flats for a midweek game against cross-town rivals Georgia State before hosting a portion of the I-75 Tournament this weekend, featuring six games against UNC-Greensboro (twice), Army (once), Robert Morris (once) and Ball State (twice).

• The Yellow Jacket offense was on full display last weekend at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, exploding for 32 runs across four games against some of the top pitching staffs in the nation.

• Tech owns 17 homeruns, the fourth-most in Division I through the first two weeks of the year.

• The power production has come from everywhere in the lineup. Nine different Jackets have connected for a long ball this season (Dobbins (3), Black (3), Hunter (3), Allen (2), Sileo (2), Tucker (1), Edgmon (1), Domingue (1) and Minghini (1)), the most among Power 5 teams headed into the week.

• The White & Gold has hit 16 home runs over its last six games (since the first game of the Longwood doubleheader), the most in a six-game stretch in 13 seasons (18 HR – March 4-13, 2011).

• Senior 3B Mallorie Black earned her first ACC Player of the Week honor for leading the Jackets with a .727 avg/.786 obp/1.182 slug. over the course of four games against No. 9 Stanford, No. 12 LSU, No. 22 Northwestern and Minnesota (RV) last week. Black reached base multiple times in each game, going 8 for 11 over the course of the Clearwater Invitational, adding two doubles, a home run, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a team-best six runs scored.

• Black’s hitting streak ended at a career-best five games in the last outing vs. No. 22 Northwestern, going 0 for 1 with a walk and a HBP. Her on-base streak is now at a team-best six games.

• Among Power 5 teams, the Jackets are tied for the fourth-most doubles (19) and own the 7th highest slugging % (.615).

• Paige Vukadinovich has already hit a career-high 3 doubles this season, including two in her last game vs. Northwestern.

• In her fifth season on The Flats, Neleman has an opportunity to etch her name into the top of the program record books. She enters the week with the 2nd most career strikeouts in program history (583) after collecting 19 Ks in her first four appearances. The Marietta native is one save away from tying Kristen Adkins (‘09-’11) for the 2nd most by a Jacket, her next shutout will tie her for the 5th most in program history (Nikki Johnson ‘94) and she is 9 appearances away from joining Hope Rush and Whitney Humphreys in a tie for the second most all-time after recording her 130th appearance last game.

• Impeccable defense has become the standard on The Flats under Coach Morales. Over the last three complete seasons, the Yellow Jackets committed just 104 errors, the fewest in the ACC by a comfortable margin (2nd Syracuse – 124 errors).

• That is the 9th fewest errors committed in Division I in the 2021, ‘22 and ‘23 seasons and the fifth fewest among Power 5 programs, behind only Oklahoma (79), Washington (93), Michigan (100) and Arizona (102).

• Jin Sileo and Ella Edgmon have spearheaded the defense from the shortstop and center field positions, combining for 36 putouts and 12 assists without comitting an error this season.

• Seven Yellow Jackets are batting over .300 through the opening 10 games of the season (Allen, Tucker, Black, Sileo, Vukadinocich, Edgmon and Hunter) – the most in the Aileen Morales era and the most in 10 seasons. (2014).

• Sophia Voyles pitched 4.0 innings, striking out five against No. 2 Tennessee before the game was rained out last Sunday. She struck out four batters in a row, including three-time All-American Kiki Milloy in the now unofficial game.

Series Notes

• This will be the 80th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Georgia State.

• The Yellow Jackets lead the series, 54-25, and have won the last seven consecutive meetings by a combined score of 56-12.

• Tech is 27-9 all-time against the Panthers at home.

• This is the first of two games between the two schools with the Jackets making the trip to Panthersville on April 16.

2024 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Georgia Tech softball 2024 season and single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.

Season tickets are located in the reserved chairback sections of Mewborn Field and cost $100 per seat. Season ticket members enjoy every game in the same seat for a discounted rate. Single-game tickets are also available as detailed below. More ticketing information can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.

Single-Game Pricing:

Reserved Chairback: $5

Adult GA Bench: $3

Standing room only tickets will be sold for $2 each if all other sections are sold out. Georgia Tech students and faculty/staff can receive free admission to regular season home games while seats remain available by showing a valid BuzzCard at the entrance.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

