Softball Releases Nonconference Lineup

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball announced its remaining nonconference schedule on Wednesday after previously releasing the schedules for the Buzz Classic and Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Tech’s nonconference slate is highlighted by three tournaments: Buzz Classic, Big Ten/ACC Challenge and the I-75 Challenge. The Jackets host Iowa State, Penn State for the I-75 Challenge on Feb. 28-March 1.

The White and Gold face off against seven 2019 NCAA Women’s College World Series participants including No. 3 Washington, No. 13 Oklahoma State and No. 14 Kentucky. During the ACC bye week, Tech brings in 2019 WCWS participants Oklahoma State and South Carolina, hosting a neutral site game between the two opponents at Mewborn Field as well.

The Jackets’ full nonconference schedule can be viewed here.

The White and Gold open the 2020 season at Mewborn Field, hosting the 21st Buzz Classic Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 6-9. The Jackets kick off the action on Feb. 6 against University of Alabama-Birmingham with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

