Softball Moves JSU Game to Wednesday

THE FLATS – Due to the threat of inclement weather, Georgia Tech softball (14-7, 3-0 ACC) has rescheduled its midweek clash against Jacksonville State (7-12) to Wednesday, March 6, at 5 pm at Mewborn Field.

Potential further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GaTechSoftball on X.

Wednesday’s game will mark the finale of an extremely successful 12-game home stand at Mewborn Field for Tech. The Jackets are 11-0 so far and have won five of those 11 games in walk off fashion. Wednesday will be the first game back since run-rule sweeping Pitt over the weekend, the first time Georgia Tech has swept an ACC series with all three games ending in a run rule in program history.

The Jackets have now hit 43 home runs this season, the most among Power 5 teams and tying the 2010 Yellow Jackets for the most home runs through 21 games in program history. The Jackets have now hit at least one home run in 17 consecutive games, the longest streak since the 2011 season.

As a team, the Jackets lead the ACC in runs (159), home runs (43), RBI (146) total bases (380), slugging % (.688), assists (146) and double plays turned (nine).

Individually, Mallorie Black and Sara Beth Allen hold the top two spots in the ACC in OPS (1.576 and 1.525 respectively). Black, Allen and Ella Edgmon are atop the conference in runs scored (26, 22 and 21 respectively). Black and Madison Dobbins are tied for the ACC lead in home runs (8) and Dobbins is tied for the league lead in RBI (30). Black, Allen and Dobbins hold the top three positions in total bases this year (62, 53 and 52 respectively) while Black leads the conference in slugging (1.016).

2024 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Georgia Tech softball single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.

Single-game tickets are available as detailed below. More ticketing information can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.

Single-Game Pricing:

Reserved Chairback: $5

Adult GA Bench: $3

Standing room only tickets will be sold for $2 each if all other sections are sold out. Georgia Tech students and faculty/staff can receive free admission to regular season home games while seats remain available by showing a valid BuzzCard at the entrance.

