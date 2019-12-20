Softball Launches New Booster Program, Mew Crew

THE FLATS – Two months ahead of Georgia Tech softball’s 2020 season opener, the Alexander-Tharpe Fund has launched a new booster program, the Mew Crew, offering exclusive seating options for fans, letterwinners and donors at Mewborn Field.

Members of the Mew Crew will have the exclusive opportunity to reserve a specific seat for the entirety of the regular season. Membership in the Mew Crew offers two seating opportunities ‒ a reserved seat in the primary seating area of Mewborn Field or VIP Terrace seating atop the third base line above the home dugout (only 16 seats available).

Reserved Seat – $250 per person

Provides the opportunity to reserve a seat of your choice in the main seating area of Mewborn Field.

VIP Terrace – $1,000 per person

Provides the opportunity to reserve one of the 16 spaces along the third base line

Terrace also includes light refreshments

Provides one reserved parking spot near Mewborn Field per household.

All other seating for home games will continue to be free of charge and general admission.

For more information visit ATFund.org/Softball. To join the Mew Crew, visit ATFund.org/MewCrew

The White and Gold open the 2020 season at Mewborn Field, hosting the 21st Buzz Classic Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 6-9. The Jackets kick off the action on Feb. 6 against University of Alabama-Birmingham with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

The Jackets’ full schedule can be viewed here.

