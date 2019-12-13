Softball Hosts A Night at the Mew

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball is set to host the first annual “A Night at the Mew”, a fundraising dinner on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Mewborn Field. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can visit www.atfund.org/NightattheMew or contact Caroline Hardy (jhardy@atheletics.gatech.edu).

The evening will include a buffet dinner, opportunities to get to know the 2020 Yellow Jackets, trivia and cash games and a silent auction. The proceeds from the night will go towards renovations to the clubhouse and locker room area, a project that includes new furniture, state of the art technology and rebranded graphics to enhance the daily student-athlete experience.

Those looking to attend can purchase a table (eight seats) for $350 or an individual seat for $50. Tickets can be purchased at www.atfund.org/NightattheMew or by contacting Caroline Hardy (jhardy@athletics.gatech.edu).

The White and Gold open the 2020 season at Mewborn Field, hosting the 21st Buzz Classic Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 6-9. The Jackets kick off the action on Feb. 6 against University of Alabama-Birmingham with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

