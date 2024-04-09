Softball Game vs. Alabama St. Moved to Wednesday

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather, today’s game vs. Alabama St. has been postponed to tomorrow, Wednesday, at 4 p.m. The Yellow Jackets (25-16, 9-6 ACC) will take on the Hornets (18-22, 8-7 SWAC) tomorrow before beginning a three-game home series against Louisville (23-16, 4-8 ACC) this Friday at 6 p.m.

Potential further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GaTechSoftball on X.

STORYLINES

GT has hit 72 home runs this season, the 5th-most in program history and the most in a single season under Aileen Morales.

Those 72 home runs are the fourth most in Division I behind only Miami (OH), Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

The Yellow Jackets are currently on pace for the best offensive season in program history, batting .325 as a team (program record is .323 set in 2011) with a .422 on base % (program record is .411 set in 2010) and a .583 slugging % (program record is .589 set in 2011).

The Jackets are averaging 2.12 HR/Game against non-Power 5 opponents this season.

The offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 20 in batting average (18th – .325), on-base % (11th – .422), slugging % (8th – .584), home runs (4th – 72), runs/game (13th – 6.80) & walks (6th – 161).

Tech is the only Power 5 program in the country to have three players in the Top 20 for HRs in 2024: Mallorie Black (4th – 16), Madison Dobbins (18th – 13) and Sara Beth Allen (18th – 13).

Mallorie Black leads the Power 5 with 16 home runs and leads the ACC with 52 RBI (3rd most in Division I). Her 52 RBI is the most by a Yellow Jacket since 2013 and her 16 HR rank 8th most in program history.

Black (52), Madison Dobbins (48) and Tiffany Domingue (40) each have 40 or more RBI this season, the first time GT has had three players accomplish that since 2011. GT is one of two programs in DI with three 40 RBI players (also Florida).

Allen tied the program record for most home runs in a game when she hit three at Auburn on April 6 – one of 13 players across Division I with a three HR game this season and one of only four Jackets to ever accomplish that – first since 2011.

Georgia Tech has four different players with double-digit multi-RBI games this season for the first time since 2010 (Mallorie Black (13), Madison Dobbins (11), Domingue (11) and Sara Beth Allen (11)).

Dobbins has tied the program record for the most grand slams in a single season with three, set back in 2011.

Georgia Tech leads the ACC in double plays turned (21), the 7th most in Division I and the most in the Morales era.

Allen owns the 4th most walks across all of Division I, drawing 35 free bases. She is four walks away from tying Tricia Awald (2019) and Tara Knudsen (2004) for the fifth most walks in a single season in program history.

Allen became the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record back-to-back seasons with double digit home runs (13 last season) – first since Hope Rush in 2012 and 2013.

Jin Sileo has stolen 11 bases this year. She becomes the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record 10+ stolen bases in all four seasons played at Tech and the first since 2015.

The Yellow Jackets are the only team in the Power 5 to have four pitchers with 50+ innings pitched.

